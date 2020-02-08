What is your favorite barbecue restaurant in the Parkland? Which hair salon is the best in the Parkland? Where is the best place to camp in the Parkland?
The Daily Journal's fourth annual Best of the Parkland contest kicks off Monday and you can help your favorite shops, restaurants and businesses.
Since the contest began, dozens of businesses in St. Francois, Washington, Madison, Iron and Ste. Genevieve Counties have been recognized by the public for their outstanding products and services.
Nominations begin on Monday and continue through Feb. 29. Nominations for each category can be made by visiting https://dailyjournalonline.com/contests/ after Monday.
Anyone can nominate a business they feel deserves recognition and then readers will vote for the winner in March. A business only has to be nominated once for it to be placed on the ballot in that category.
Voting will take place March 17-29 by accessing the same web site. You can vote once per day per category so return daily to make sure your favorites are named Best of the Parkland for 2020. Nominations will appear in print in the March 17 edition of the Daily Journal, in the Democrat News on March 18 and the Farmington Press on March 19.
Winners will be revealed in the April 25 edition of the Daily Journal and the April 29 edition of the Democrat News.
