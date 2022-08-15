Tinnin promoted at Cap America

Cap America Inc. announced recently that Geli Tinnin has been promoted to day embroidery supervisor.

This year marks Tinnin’s 25th year at Cap America. She has embroidery machine experience in both traditional promotional embroidery as well as 3D embroidery, which is very prevalent in the sporting goods market. She also has prior supervisory experience.

In her new role, Tinnin is responsible for the supervision of personnel for one of the two daytime embroidery shifts. She will ensure the achievement of production quotas and maintain the highest acceptable quality of finished product. She will also schedule and prioritize orders to ensure an efficient flow of work and maintain a positive, productive work atmosphere.

Tinnin will report to Director of Embroidery Operations Andrea Sanders who said, “Geli’s combined skill set and experience will make her an exceptional supervisor. Her organization, attention to detail, and ability to work at a fast pace served her well as an embroidery operator, and these qualifications will transfer well to this new position. I have no doubts that Geli will excel in this role.”