Tire store recouping after fire

“I recommend it highly,” he said. “I wish I had a Knox Box for them with a key in it where they can get into it. I never did put one up. I never did plan on having to use one again either.”

Although the main blaze was extinguished fairly quickly and much of his inventory of tires looked undamaged, Boyd says that he has to scrap all of the tires stored in the building.

“It got a good part of it,” he said. “But they have to make us load it up and have it scrapped because of the smoke and the heat. I think a lot of them are usable, but they don’t want to have that issue.”

Boyd had been thinking for some time about going to a smaller building and has a sign advertising selling the property. He still plans on downsizing.

“I have a couple of guys call me and wanted to know if I would sell the building,” he said. “I said, ‘like it is?’ I told them to come and walk through it and tell me if you want it. I might sell it and go to a smaller building. That’s why I had that sign up. What I wanted to do … I can’t get more than two workers to work. I get one and he’ll quit in three weeks.