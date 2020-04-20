To-go cups temporarily allowed

The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) announced last week it's temporarily waiving a restriction on some "to-go" alcohol sales to help businesses that are facing unprecedented challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.
Many local restaurants surviving solely on carry-out orders have begun offering alcoholic drinks with their to-go meals, and for some, the increase in sales has been substantial.
Mario Leon, owner of Si Senor Mex-Mex Bar and Grill in Farmington, said they began serving alcoholic beverages to customers alongside their Mexican cuisine just after the ATC announced the action.
Leon said allowing the restaurant to sell its full menu, including hard drinks, has been a great thing. He said the relaxed regulations have made a world of difference for his restaurant and over just a few days, he estimated that the business had seen a 40% increase in daily revenue.
Because Missouri law limits "to-go" alcohol sales to products in their original package, ATC is temporarily allowing retailer-packaged alcohol beverages under certain conditions:
- The alcohol container must be durable, leakproof, and sealable, and must meet the minimum size requirements outlined in the Code of State Regulations [11 CSR 70-2.010(5)];
- The customer must have ordered and purchased a meal simultaneous with the liquor purchase;
- The licensee must provide the customer with a dated receipt for the alcohol beverage(s); and
- The sealed alcohol container must either be placed in a one-time-use, tamperproof, transparent bag which must be securely sealed;
- Or the container opening must be sealed with tamperproof tape.
- The change does not allow liquor licensees to sell mixed drinks in "to-go" plastic or styrofoam cups with straws or loose covers.
Area businesses like ColJac Artisan Cafe in Farmington, also home to Redemption Pizza, have seen the opportunity to try new things with their operations.
"One thing I initially thought when they first announced [the waiving of restrictions] is that they should do this all the time," said ColJac Cafe and Redemption Pizza Owner Jacob Goff. "It's great for us because we can do coffee with, like, Bailey's in it. People love Irish Coffee and things like that.
"We've definitely had people asking about it already," he added.
With the success that businesses have had in the short time since the restrictions were waived, many might wonder if the ATC will make it a permanent sales practice permitted in the state.
"I think they're just trying to save -- you know, there are so many bars that have pub food, but they're never going to make enough money to keep the lights on just selling things like mini tacos and cheesesteaks," Goff said of government measures like this one. "It's really cool that people are able to do this kind of stuff.
"It works really well for us because our drinks are already oriented toward being able to add shots to them, and it's already kind of a take-out culture," he explained. "It flows well into our product offerings. It's easy to add alcohol to coffee drinks or to frozen, blended drinks and people are already used to carrying stuff out from our place."
Goff said he believed the ATC move on regulation, even if only temporary, will drive up food sales at the cafe as they serve their Resurrection pizza, sandwiches, and other food items that pair well with a beer or alcoholic beverages.
"I do think people are going to want to have some boozy drinks," Goff said. "Obviously, if they're sitting home quarantined all the time, people are getting pretty bored. So, alcohol is not a bad thing in that situation."
Several other local establishments, like The Pasta House and 12 West, are currently offering their customers to-go drinks as well. Sugarfire Smoke House is now also offering adult drinks with their barbeque orders.
Sugarfire Owner Patrick Johnson said they don't anticipate their sales revenue to spike as they might at some of the other spots around town that regularly sell more alcohol. He did say he thought it was a great idea to boost the local economy.
"I'm honestly kind of surprised," said Johnson about the ATC's recent action. "But, I'm all for it."
Johnson said he's not at all surprised that other restaurants are seeing such dramatic climbs in their daily sales since the decision was announced.
The temporary expansion of the original package for "to-go" sales will expire on May 15.
Earlier, to help out liquor licensees, ATC on March 26 extended the deadlines for liquor license renewals and waived additional fees for two months.
Typically, liquor licenses expire each year on June 30, and applications for license renewals must be filed by May 1 of each calendar year. Licensees that have not completed the renewal process by June 30 are required to cease alcohol-related business until their renewal has been processed and the renewed licenses posted on the premises. Progressing fines are imposed for late renewals.
ATC's waiver will permit licensees to apply for renewals until July 1, without penalty. Progressing fines would apply after July 1, instead of May 1.
Businesses that did not renew their licenses would not be required to cease alcohol-related business until Aug. 31.
The extended renewal season will close on Sept. 30.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
