To-go cups temporarily allowed

Area businesses like ColJac Artisan Cafe in Farmington, also home to Redemption Pizza, have seen the opportunity to try new things with their operations.

"One thing I initially thought when they first announced [the waiving of restrictions] is that they should do this all the time," said ColJac Cafe and Redemption Pizza Owner Jacob Goff. "It's great for us because we can do coffee with, like, Bailey's in it. People love Irish Coffee and things like that.

"We've definitely had people asking about it already," he added.

With the success that businesses have had in the short time since the restrictions were waived, many might wonder if the ATC will make it a permanent sales practice permitted in the state.

"I think they're just trying to save -- you know, there are so many bars that have pub food, but they're never going to make enough money to keep the lights on just selling things like mini tacos and cheesesteaks," Goff said of government measures like this one. "It's really cool that people are able to do this kind of stuff.