Trash company pulls out the gloves ... and disinfecting spray

Chiarelli asked that customers who test positive for COVID-19 or believe they might have the virus allow their household waste time to decontaminate before putting it out for collection.

“Please, if you have the virus or symptoms, do not put your trash out for one week,” he asked. “Please allow your trash to sit inside or outside your trash can for five days without touching it.

He also asked that customers make sure all bags are tied securely and to disinfect their trash can to the best of your ability before placing it at the curb as well as after trash collection is complete.

Because of the recent run on supplies, Chiarelli said the company anticipates running out of protective gear and will be looking to qualify for first access to these items as supplies enter communities. “If you have extra or know of any store with available stock, let us know and we will buy them,” he said.

This week, the company’s customer service team and office staff began working remotely and the company’s Farmington office is temporarily closed to customers.

Customers can still use the payment drop box if needed. If customers need to reach a member of the staff, they can call or text 573-747-0550. Staff can also be reached through email at support@freedomfromwaste.com. Live chat with support staff is available at www.freedomfromwaste.com

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

