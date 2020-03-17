Trash company pulls out the gloves ... and disinfecting spray

A local waste collection service announced it is taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the communities it serves.
Kenny Chiarelli, owner of Freedom From Waste in Farmington, said his company wants to do everything they can to prevent community spread of COVID-19 through isolation of waste from customers who contract the virus.
“We are concerned that a customer will get the virus and that when our team members come into contact with their trash, the virus will quickly spread to thousands of local people,” Chiarelli said. “The virus has been tested and can live on surfaces, like metal, plastic, and cardboard, for up to four days.”
Chiarelli explained his concern is that if a person with the virus touches their trash can and trash collectors then touch that same trash can, they could have the virus on their work gloves. The next house’s trash can will then be touched with the same gloves and repeatedly spread hundreds of times per day.
He spoke of the precautions the company is taking to reduce the risk of spread and ensure the safety of the company employees.
“We have provided respirators, safety glasses, disinfecting spray, and a surplus of gloves to our staff,” said Chiarelli. “Our model will be for team members to disinfect before starting routes, as well as frequently during and after routes. The trucks will be disinfected daily, and high contact areas will be disinfected multiple times throughout the day.”
Chiarelli asked that customers who test positive for COVID-19 or believe they might have the virus allow their household waste time to decontaminate before putting it out for collection.
“Please, if you have the virus or symptoms, do not put your trash out for one week,” he asked. “Please allow your trash to sit inside or outside your trash can for five days without touching it.
He also asked that customers make sure all bags are tied securely and to disinfect their trash can to the best of your ability before placing it at the curb as well as after trash collection is complete.
Because of the recent run on supplies, Chiarelli said the company anticipates running out of protective gear and will be looking to qualify for first access to these items as supplies enter communities. “If you have extra or know of any store with available stock, let us know and we will buy them,” he said.
This week, the company’s customer service team and office staff began working remotely and the company’s Farmington office is temporarily closed to customers.
Customers can still use the payment drop box if needed. If customers need to reach a member of the staff, they can call or text 573-747-0550. Staff can also be reached through email at support@freedomfromwaste.com. Live chat with support staff is available at www.freedomfromwaste.com
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com