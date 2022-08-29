Treasure Emporium celebrates four years

The Treasure Emporium UpCycle Gift Boutique in Terre Du Lac is celebrating its fourth anniversary.

Owner Anna Hatridge said she is often asked, "What is an UpCycle Gift Boutique?", and she explains that taking everyday items and using them in a new way to create unique and one-of-a-kind gift baskets is her shop's specialty, whether it is recycling floppy disks into coasters, old CDs into playing card holders, horseshoes into art or other clever means of reusing things. The items are created locally in Missouri by very talented people, she said.

Hatridge shared a recent online review from a customer, which read, "Great place to find gifts for men, women, and kids, as well as simply browse. And Anna is a whiz at coming up with something special if you want a to buy a gift but don't know what you're looking for. Also, she supports local artists and entrepreneurs."

"I truly enjoy getting to know each person who comes into the boutique," she said. "I'm fortunate to have many happy visitors."

Everything in the boutique is available, Hatridge said, and she's willing to share possible solutions for home decorating challenges, if asked. "For example, stacking end tables to create a bookcase that fits perfectly in your space might just be what you need for your home project," she said.

Hatridge said she works hard to also support local artists and authors, while offering their items at the very best prices possible. Typically, Treasure Emporium carries autographed copies of books by Robert Montgomery, Kathy Grogan and Shirley Gilmore, as well as locally-produced items such as raw honey, non-scratch scrubbers, handmade greeting cards, golf towels and snack towels.

The gift boutique is open Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., although anyone who arrives to shop at 4:55 p.m. will be welcome to shop as long as they want.

"Yes, that is what happens when you shop locally," Hatridge said. "We stay until everyone is finished with their shopping."

Private shopping is also available upon request. The Treasure Emporium can be reached at 573-576-7826 or message on Facebook @ Treasure Emporium- The UpCycle Boutique in Terre Du Lac — look for the purple banner and treasure chest.