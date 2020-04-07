Trucking amid coronavirus

“I’ve always been available to do them, but truckers are so crucial during this pandemic, I didn’t want to close my doors to them,” she said. “I can see only one or two at a time, and I’m following all CDC guidelines, so they’ll need to schedule an appointment.”

She stressed that they shouldn’t wait until the June 30 expiration date, but take care of it as soon as their schedule allows.

Roadway restaurants and truck stops are also stepping up to help truckers get a place to eat, shower, rest, clean up, and relieve themselves during most counties’ stay-at-home and social distancing orders.

“Since dining rooms are shut down and truckers have to walk up to use drive-thrus, I know I usually eat whatever I have in my cooler, usually ravioli or something,” Trotter said. “At fast-food places, you can only walk up to the counter now, and they only let in three or four people at a time, but that was the first hot meal I’d had in a couple weeks. I was glad to eat it in my truck, I’m trying to limit my interactions with people as much as possible.”

Trotter said he did have encounter another opportunity for a hot sandwich, off of U.S. 67 in Arkansas.