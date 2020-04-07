Trucking amid coronavirus

The demand for provisions to help Americans weather the coronavirus has never been higher, but state and national governments have been working with the trucking industry since mid-March to plow through bureaucracy and ease the paths for the trucking industry.
While the highways are unusually open for truck traffic — with weight limits and service hours waived or modified, and weigh stations closed — truckers themselves have found the changed landscape a mixed bag.
“The volume of goods that are being transported, particularly to grocery stores right now is unfathomable, it's two to three times the Christmas rush, Black Friday-type volume,” said Tom Crawford, president and CEO of the Missouri Trucking Association. “Seventy-two percent of Missouri’s communities get their goods exclusively by trucks, nobody else gets it there except by the trucks, so a lot of places you see around the state and the country, truckers get there every day, every week, you know whatever their schedule is — they’ll get there.”
Some of the truckers themselves can’t help but be impressed by the sheer volume of their increased numbers on the highways.
“I mostly drive in the North and Northeast of the United States,” said Theresa Keller, a Farmington resident who drives for Schneider National Inc., based in Portland, Oregon. “I can’t believe how many trucks are out on the road right now.
"It’s all we see. My friends who drive in the South said the same thing, they’re getting as many trucks out there on the road, carrying as much as they can.”
Frankclay resident Jim Trotter, who hauls big tires for Purcell Tire based in Potosi, was driving through Austin, Texas, and making good time on I-35 and I-45 on Wednesday afternoon.
“Normally, driving through Austin at rush hour is a lot slower,” he said. “There’s been less traffic two weeks in a row.
"It’s normally 30-40 minutes of stop-and-go traffic, getting through.”
He said in Texas, the citizens had just gotten their stay-at-home order from the governor.
Keller said the only other type of vehicle seen with greater regularity is law enforcement.
“I’m driving through states that are complete shutdown,” Keller said. “Anyone who isn’t working for an essential business or service isn’t supposed to be on the road, so they’re getting pulled over and ticketed unless they’re carrying a letter. And the police are everywhere.”
Earlier this month, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration also issued a national emergency declaration to provide hours-of-service regulatory relief to commercial vehicle drivers transporting emergency relief in response to the pandemic.
“You don’t have to comply with the hours of service if you’re hauling essential commodities,” Crawford said.
Gilster Mary-Lee, based in Chester, Illinois, produces and trucks food throughout the U.S. and Canada. The Daily Journal attempted to talk with someone by phone, but was told the company was short-staffed and busier than ever due to the volume of shipments that needed to be delivered.
“We’re doing our best to keep up,” the trucking employee said.
In response to Governor Mike Parson’s state of emergency declaration, MoDOT is now allowing for heavier truckloads of goods to travel on Missouri highways until April 30. Under the weight allowance, truckers are allowed to haul up to 100,000 pounds as long as their trailers are at least 53-feet long. MoDOT is also temporarily suspending Missouri International Registration Plans and International Fuel Tax Agreements during the pandemic.
CDL medical certificates have also been extended for drivers holding a CDL or CLP with a current medical certificate that’s been issued for a period of 90 days or more and has an expiration date of March 1- April 30. They have until June 30 to complete the required physical exam and submit an updated medical certificate to their local license office so their Missouri driver record can be updated.
Farmington chiropractor Dr. Lisa Long said she is closing her office, but will be available to help truckers with their DOT medical exams if they call her office.
“I’ve always been available to do them, but truckers are so crucial during this pandemic, I didn’t want to close my doors to them,” she said. “I can see only one or two at a time, and I’m following all CDC guidelines, so they’ll need to schedule an appointment.”
She stressed that they shouldn’t wait until the June 30 expiration date, but take care of it as soon as their schedule allows.
Roadway restaurants and truck stops are also stepping up to help truckers get a place to eat, shower, rest, clean up, and relieve themselves during most counties’ stay-at-home and social distancing orders.
“Since dining rooms are shut down and truckers have to walk up to use drive-thrus, I know I usually eat whatever I have in my cooler, usually ravioli or something,” Trotter said. “At fast-food places, you can only walk up to the counter now, and they only let in three or four people at a time, but that was the first hot meal I’d had in a couple weeks. I was glad to eat it in my truck, I’m trying to limit my interactions with people as much as possible.”
Trotter said he did have encounter another opportunity for a hot sandwich, off of U.S. 67 in Arkansas.
“When I got to Corning, there was a guy at the left hand turn, waiting there, and I thought it was like a boot drive, so I got some dollar bills out of my wallet, and when I got up there, he had a Walmart bag, stepped up on my step, handed me the bag and said ‘enjoy,’” Trotter said. “It was a pulled-pork sandwich from Harold’s Barbecue, and it was still warm.
“And he wouldn’t take my dollars! That was nice. There was a card in it with a ‘free dessert for truckers’ on the back, so I can stop there some time and grab some dessert.”
Keller said finding a place to bed down for the night presented some challenges.
“There’s hardly anywhere to park,” she said regarding the usual overnight lots.
“There might be a lot with 100 parking spaces, but if they’re all full, you have to find somewhere else and sometimes there’s not many other places,” she said. “And on- and off-ramps aren’t ideal. There are places that charge you to stay, but that’s hard for truckers who have families to take care of, like me.”
Despite the many challenges trucking still holds, even with coronavirus waivers and extensions, Keller said she’s glad people are recognizing how dependent they are on the industry.
“All along, this is how everyone has been able to gain anything they have ever received before all of this COVID-19 has happened, and now they’re seeing it firsthand,” she said. “But it’s sad that something like this has to happen for truckers to be noticed.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.