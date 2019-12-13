Recently AutoZone stores all the over country asked their professional customers to submit photos and a story of a vehicle that they are proud of for a commercial calendar. Two of the 12 winners are from the Parkland.
Jason Hawkins, commercial sales manager at AutoZone in Desloge, said there were more than 200 entries in the contest from all over the United States and Puerto Rico.
The two local winners were Rodney Poe of 67 Speed Shop and Jeff Krekeler of Krekeler Jewelers in Farmington.
The 12 vehicles were chosen by a committee of people.
“This is the first year that I know of the company doing this,” said Hawkins. “For the calendar, the committee of people were looking for a vehicle that was something unique.”
“And not just the car being unique, but the story behind the car should be unique as well. Unique can be anything from a car that has been customized or a special paint job or it may just have a unique story. Basically, the vehicles each should have their own individual personalities.”
Hawkins went on to explain that each of the 12 winning vehicles were illustrated by professional automotive artist, Pinstripe Chris, and each winner received the framed original illustration.
You have free articles remaining.
Poe and Krekeler, both customers at the Desloge store, were the only people from Missouri to win the contest.
The entries for the calendar were submitted back in March, and the final selection was made in August.
“Both of the winners from the area each had a unique vehicle and story,” said Hawkins. “Krekeler’s High Roller, for instance, was a truck in the mid '80s and now it is known across the country, and it has its own fan base.
“Then Rodney’s vehicle has this awesome story of being restored after being pulled out of a barn that it was sitting in for 25 years.”
Hawkins said, aside from a place in the calendar, there was not a prize that the winners won but they get to have the “original illustrated artwork and bragging rights."
“It was neat to be able to present these guys with the original artwork,” said Hawkins. “They both put a lot into their vehicles and were genuinely surprised when they found out they had won.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.