Nationwide AutoZone contest with local winners

Jeff Krekeler, along with Rodney Poe, are the two winners from Missouri in a contest that AutoZone stores from all over the country and Puerto Rico hosted for a commercial calendar. Professional customers of AutoZone were asked to submit photos and a story of a vehicle that they were proud of. Krekeler and Poe were two of the 12 winners out of more than 200 entries. Pictured, Jeff Krekeler receives the original illustrated artwork of his vehicle that went in the calendar.

 Submitted by Jason Hawkins

Jason Hawkins, commercial sales manager at AutoZone in Desloge, said there were more than 200 entries in the contest from all over the United States and Puerto Rico.

The two local winners were Rodney Poe of 67 Speed Shop and Jeff Krekeler of Krekeler Jewelers in Farmington.

The 12 vehicles were chosen by a committee of people.

“This is the first year that I know of the company doing this,” said Hawkins. “For the calendar, the committee of people were looking for a vehicle that was something unique.”

“And not just the car being unique, but the story behind the car should be unique as well. Unique can be anything from a car that has been customized or a special paint job or it may just have a unique story. Basically, the vehicles each should have their own individual personalities.”

Hawkins went on to explain that each of the 12 winning vehicles were illustrated by professional automotive artist, Pinstripe Chris, and each winner received the framed original illustration.

Poe and Krekeler, both customers at the Desloge store, were the only people from Missouri to win the contest.

The entries for the calendar were submitted back in March, and the final selection was made in August.

“Both of the winners from the area each had a unique vehicle and story,” said Hawkins. “Krekeler’s High Roller, for instance, was a truck in the mid '80s and now it is known across the country, and it has its own fan base.

“Then Rodney’s vehicle has this awesome story of being restored after being pulled out of a barn that it was sitting in for 25 years.”

Hawkins said, aside from a place in the calendar, there was not a prize that the winners won but they get to have the “original illustrated artwork and bragging rights."

“It was neat to be able to present these guys with the original artwork,” said Hawkins. “They both put a lot into their vehicles and were genuinely surprised when they found out they had won.”

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

