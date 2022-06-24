 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Underwood promoted to day embroidery supervisor

Michael Underwood

Cap America Inc. recently announced Michael Underwood has been promoted to day embroidery supervisor. Underwood, who has been with the company for three years, has worked as an embroidery machine operator and has prior management experience.

In his new role, Underwood will be responsible for the supervision of personnel for one of the two daytime embroidery shifts. He will ensure the achievement of production quotas and maintain the highest acceptable quality of finished product. He will also schedule and prioritize orders to ensure an efficient flow of work and maintain a positive, productive work atmosphere.

Underwood will report to Director of Embroidery Operations Andrea Sanders who said, “Michael has demonstrated that he is extremely adept in managing both team members and workflow. His prior management experience coupled with his time operating an embroidery machine here at Cap America will make him an exceptional leader for his team.”

