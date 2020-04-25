UniTec instructor makes masks

At a time when medical professionals are clamoring for masks amid the global coronavirus pandemic, a UniTec Career Center instructor has been stepping up to the plate while school is shut down.
Robotics teacher Greg Nichols is using the program’s six 3D printers to create masks for local doctors’ offices.
Nichols said the masks were designed by a doctor in Montana. One of the local doctors’ offices provided the needed file and asked Nichols whether he could print them.
“It’s a solid plastic mask with a filter basket insert,” Nichols said. “I would assume that it is compatible with an N95 mask with appropriate filter material.”
Using ABS plastic means the mask would have a relatively low melting point, is ideal for 3D printers, is easily cleaned and would be recyclable. It’s a relatively inexpensive material, used in Legos, cars, power tools and computers.
Nichols said he’s printed different sizes, the largest taking about two hours each to print, and the smallest taking about 45 minutes. He’s made 67 so far, and while he’s not sure where they have all been dispersed, he’s entertaining more offers for masks.
“As we are an engineering and design class, we design whatever and use the printers to make whatever it is,” he said. “In the past, we have made a drone body, a Star Wars TIE fighter shelf, prosthetic hands, a Roman coliseum, mouthpieces for brass instruments, gears, sprockets, keychains, set of chess pieces.
"…As I tell the students, if you can draw it in CAD, and it will fit in the build area, we can make it.”
Unfortunately, since the school shutdown, he’s had to go it alone in the classroom, but, he said, the students have been given different projects to work on at home through Google Classroom.
“I’m doing my best to keep them busy and interested,” Nichols said. “Build a boat from a sheet of paper and see how many pennies it holds before sinking – the best was 259. Build a sail-powered car from whatever you have available – one was made from dominoes, plates and cups.
“Now this week’s project is a three-stage, Rube Goldberg machine. We shall see what I get.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.