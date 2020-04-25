UniTec instructor makes masks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

At a time when medical professionals are clamoring for masks amid the global coronavirus pandemic, a UniTec Career Center instructor has been stepping up to the plate while school is shut down.

Robotics teacher Greg Nichols is using the program’s six 3D printers to create masks for local doctors’ offices.

Nichols said the masks were designed by a doctor in Montana. One of the local doctors’ offices provided the needed file and asked Nichols whether he could print them.

“It’s a solid plastic mask with a filter basket insert,” Nichols said. “I would assume that it is compatible with an N95 mask with appropriate filter material.”

Using ABS plastic means the mask would have a relatively low melting point, is ideal for 3D printers, is easily cleaned and would be recyclable. It’s a relatively inexpensive material, used in Legos, cars, power tools and computers.

Nichols said he’s printed different sizes, the largest taking about two hours each to print, and the smallest taking about 45 minutes. He’s made 67 so far, and while he’s not sure where they have all been dispersed, he’s entertaining more offers for masks.