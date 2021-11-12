United Way of SFC selects Thomas as new director

The United Way of St. Francois County will soon have a new executive director after an announcement Friday that Cassie Thomas, currently the event coordinator for the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, will take over the reins of the non-profit organization at the end of the year.
Heather Garner, United Way board secretary, released a statement on the impending retirement of Executive Director Clay Whitener and the board’s selection of Thomas as their new director.
Thomas is excited about the opportunity.
“It is such an honor to have been selected for this position. I have always had a lot of respect for the work the United Way does in St. Francois County, and I am looking forward to getting started.”
Thomas will carry on the work Whitener has done over the last several years, which includes the popular Dine Out for the United Way and Bell Ringing Campaigns. The board hopes she will bring a fresh perspective on fundraising and community engagement to the position.
Thomas is no stranger to serving the community. Prior to working at the chamber, she worked for U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson and the LIFE Center for Independent Living where she worked daily to connect people with resources.
Chamber Executive Director Candy Hente is sad to see Thomas go but knows she has great things in store for United Way.
“…We are absolutely confident she will do a phenomenal job at the United Way and be a tremendous asset to them. Our community will be well-served with Cassie at the helm of the United Way.”
“Cassie has been such a vital part of our success at the Farmington Regional Chamber over the past 2-plus years as our organization has navigated through the pandemic, which impacted so many of our members," said Chris Morrison, chamber president. “She worked tirelessly as our event coordinator to ensure our events were successful and impactful for our community by bringing fresh ideas and backing it up with an unmatched work ethic.”
Thomas will assume her new role as director on Jan. 3, upon Whitener's retirement.
"We are thrilled to have Cassie on board and we are very excited to see what she brings to the table," said Luann Honerkamp, United Way board president.
Reflecting up on Whitener's time as executive director, she said “Clay has brought leadership, knowledge of the non-profit arena, and an ability to combine resources in our area to meet needs in an efficient manner. Clay has served with distinction and we wish him well in his retirement.”
An open house will be held in January to welcome Thomas to the United Way as well as to wish Whitener well on his retirement even though taking it easy isn’t what he plans to do.
“As excited as I am about getting to retire again and just work on things around the house and help out volunteering with St. Vincent de Paul and the food pantry, I think I'm just about as excited to see how the United Way of St. Francis County is about to evolve and grow again. It has been a lot of fun and educational working with the United Way over these past few years.”
The United Way of St. Francois County was established in 1999 with a mission to provide funding and support to non-profit groups to help meet the most basic human needs of food, shelter, health, educational, and social welfare services in St. Francois County.
In 2021, $129,859 was given to 28 local agencies in St. Francois County. For more information on the organization, or to sign up for the upcoming Bell Ringing Campaign, visit our website at www.unitedwayofsfc.org.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com