United Way of SFC selects Thomas as new director

“…We are absolutely confident she will do a phenomenal job at the United Way and be a tremendous asset to them. Our community will be well-served with Cassie at the helm of the United Way.”

“Cassie has been such a vital part of our success at the Farmington Regional Chamber over the past 2-plus years as our organization has navigated through the pandemic, which impacted so many of our members," said Chris Morrison, chamber president. “She worked tirelessly as our event coordinator to ensure our events were successful and impactful for our community by bringing fresh ideas and backing it up with an unmatched work ethic.”

Thomas will assume her new role as director on Jan. 3, upon Whitener's retirement.

"We are thrilled to have Cassie on board and we are very excited to see what she brings to the table," said Luann Honerkamp, United Way board president.

Reflecting up on Whitener's time as executive director, she said “Clay has brought leadership, knowledge of the non-profit arena, and an ability to combine resources in our area to meet needs in an efficient manner. Clay has served with distinction and we wish him well in his retirement.”