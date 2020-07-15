Uniting the community through food and Facebook posts

“I would like to think this pandemic has brought people’s attention to what Bonne Terre Save A Lot is doing and has been doing for a long time,” Price said, “giving the people in our community a clean, budget-friendly grocery store with fresh meat, fresh produce and an overall wonderful atmosphere.”

Price, who grew up on School Street in Bonne Terre where he and his family lived for 25 years reflected on what is was like as a 20-year-old young man and having a tremendous opportunity placed in front of him.

“I knew it was God who had given me this chance,” he said. “God, who made the things possible, had laid out my youth and put these people in my life only to have them play a part in my life later down the road.”

He said he will never think these instances were coincidences but instead plans which God had for Price’s life.

“I remember praying as I started this job over 20 years ago, asking God to give me the knowledge that I needed to do this job properly; to give me the right words; the right attitude; and the right work ethic to be respected by the owners, employees and most of all the people I have had the opportunity of coming in contact with daily.”