UPDATED: New owner plans to reopen Spokes; Former GM responds to story

Patel explained that the restaurant was closed by Scott, not the new owners.

“The previous owner wanted to terminate the employees before closing at midnight,” he said. “We were unable to open the restaurant without employees.”

Patel explained that it is the intention of the new owner to reopen the restaurant as soon as possible.

“It’s only commonsense,” he said. “Spokes has been doing awesome. Who would want it to close when it’s doing so well?"

Patel did not indicate if either Spokes or SureStay Plus would be rebranded now that they are under new ownership, but he encouraged anyone interested in taking over management of the restaurant to contact him.

Former Spokes General Manager Chris Spence was upset when he saw this article and said it contained false nonsense. He was upset that the Daily Journal had not contacted him or Crown for information about the sale. He said the sale had been in the works for a few months and was no surprise.

He said the local real estate agent had publicly stated that the new owners had no restaurants in their portfolio, and no intention of continuing Spokes.