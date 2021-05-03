Urology practice opens in Farmington

Urology of St. Louis (USL), the largest private urologic practice in St. Louis and the Metro East, recently opened a satellite location within Parkland Health Center at 1103 West Liberty St., Suite 3045 in Farmington. The office, which opens in May, will be open two Thursdays a month and is accepting new patients. William Critchlow, MD, will be the primary urologic physician at the new location and specializes in general urology and urologic cancers.

Critchlow grew up in Cape Girardeau and is familiar with much of the Parkland Health Center staff. He said the new location will provide world-class care for patients much closer to home.

“Currently there is no urologic care offered in Farmington. Our new office is going to offer patients the ability to receive top-level care without driving to St. Louis or Cape Girardeau for treatment” said Critchlow. “I currently have patients I am seeing in St. Louis now who are driving over an hour from Farmington so it is exciting to be able to offer them a more convenient option. While major surgeries will generally still be done in St. Louis, having a location in Farmington will allow us to diagnose, treat and handle follow-up visits while also serving new patients who may have delayed getting the care they need because of the inconvenience of driving so far.”