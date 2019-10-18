The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff announced it has implemented national smoke-free campus policies beginning Oct. 1. This included the Farmington clinic as well as the Missouri clinics in West Plains, Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, and Salem, and the Arkansas clinics in Paragould and Pocahontas.
“This policy change is consistent with our mission to promote a healthy environment for patients, visitors, and employees at our facilities, and is an important element of improving our health care system,” said John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Interim Director Desmond McMullan. “The consensus in our community is that this policy is long overdue.”
The Veterans Health Administration’s (VHA) national smoke-free policy applies to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, any other combustion of tobacco and non-Federal Drug Administration approved electronic nicotine delivery systems, including but not limited to electronic or e-cigarettes, vape pens or e-cigars, McMullan said.
McMullan explained VA offers tobacco cessation programs for patients.
You have free articles remaining.
“We understand that this may present challenges to some and we are committed as an organization to providing the resources and support to help those who choose to participate in our smoking cessation programs,” he said. “Evidence shows that nicotine replacement therapy (gum, patches, lozenges) or medications such as Wellbutrin or Chantix (pharmacy copays may apply), combined with behavioral interventions (group or phone-based support programs) lead to higher rates of success with quitting. Veterans should ask their health care providers for more information.”
“Our mission is to protect the health of those who have served,” McMullan said. “This is a big step forward in our commitment to our Veterans and that mission.”
More information about the health risks associated with smoking can be found on the Surgeon General’s website at https://www.hhs.gov/surgeongeneral/reports-and-publications/tobacco/index.html or https://smokefree.gov/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.