Oct. 1, VA to become smoke-free

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff announced it has implemented national smoke-free campus policies beginning Oct. 1. This included the Farmington clinic as well as the Missouri clinics in West Plains, Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, and Salem, and the Arkansas clinics in Paragould and Pocahontas.

“This policy change is consistent with our mission to promote a healthy environment for patients, visitors, and employees at our facilities, and is an important element of improving our health care system,” said John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Interim Director Desmond McMullan. “The consensus in our community is that this policy is long overdue.”

The Veterans Health Administration’s (VHA) national smoke-free policy applies to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, any other combustion of tobacco and non-Federal Drug Administration approved electronic nicotine delivery systems, including but not limited to electronic or e-cigarettes, vape pens or e-cigars, McMullan said.

McMullan explained VA offers tobacco cessation programs for patients.

“We understand that this may present challenges to some and we are committed as an organization to providing the resources and support to help those who choose to participate in our smoking cessation programs,” he said. “Evidence shows that nicotine replacement therapy (gum, patches, lozenges) or medications such as Wellbutrin or Chantix (pharmacy copays may apply), combined with behavioral interventions (group or phone-based support programs) lead to higher rates of success with quitting. Veterans should ask their health care providers for more information.”

“Our mission is to protect the health of those who have served,” McMullan said. “This is a big step forward in our commitment to our Veterans and that mission.”

More information about the health risks associated with smoking can be found on the Surgeon General’s website at https://www.hhs.gov/surgeongeneral/reports-and-publications/tobacco/index.html or https://smokefree.gov/

