Vance promoted to customer service manager

Cap America Inc. announced today Amber Vance has been promoted to customer service manager.

Vance began her career with Cap America in 2011 in the company’s order entry department. After gaining knowledge of the industry and product line, she then joined the customer service department and was promoted to account executive in 2016. In 2021, she was promoted once again to customer service training coordinator and supervisor, where she was responsible for the training of all new customer service team members.

In her new role, Vance will be responsible for coordinating between the customer service and other departments to assure all customers’ needs are met. Her responsibilities will include training team members, developing processes and protocols, implementing new support systems, and ensuring that Cap America continues to provide superior customer service. She will oversee both the promo and sporting goods divisions of the growing organization as well as their shift addition for the department. Cap America will be adding several new jobs in the facility before year end, and Vance will be at the helm of this department expansion.

Vance will report to Mark Gammon, CEO.

“Amber’s expertise and dedication make her an ideal leader for our customer service department," Gammon said. "We’re currently experiencing rapid growth and implementing new initiatives to enhance our customer experience, and there is no one more qualified to manage these exciting changes than Amber. Her team can look to her for guidance and support without hesitation, and our customers can rest assured that they are in the most capable hands.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0