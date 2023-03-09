Vicky Crocker Realty, at 1136B N Desloge Dr., Desloge, recently celebrated 10 years of providing excellent service in real estate with a ribbon cutting on March 7.

Owner and broker Vicky Crocker said the milestone signifies the persistence needed to adapt to constantly changing conditions in the field, and most of all, it signifies the support of her clients.

“I am truly blessed with the support of clients, both past and present, along with third-party affiliates that have allowed me to continue to provide services to the community for 10 years,” Crocker said.

On March 7, the real estate company was featured at the Desloge Chamber of Commerce luncheon, after which chamber members and friends joined her for a ribbon-cutting picture in front of Crocker’s business.

“I feel I do not sell homes but I provide a service for those buying and selling,” she said. “While buying and selling property can be an exciting time for some, it can also be a very emotional and stressful time.

“My motto is, ‘I'll do the running for you,’ and that includes all aspects of the transactions.”

For more information about Vicky Crocker Realty, call 573-747-8099 or check out www.vickycrocker.com