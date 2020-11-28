Vogt hands over Bonne Terre airport operations to area couple

It’s an asphalt runway Vogt said he had to mow when he first arrived, the grass had grown so densely through the cracks.

“When we started in 2013, there was nothing there but a runway and a ramp. There was a lot of clearing of brush, cutting trees down,” Vogt said. “We built five new hangars which are occupied, built a new office building. Got a grant to re-asphalt, stripe and number the runway.

"We’ve done four air festivals, one during the eclipse, and we had a lot of fun doing them.”

Vogt said airport traffic has slowed to about four or five airplanes a month, but pre-COVID they regularly had double the planes flying in and out of the field. But planes aren’t the only activity at the airport since several groups also regularly meet there: a HAM radio club, Mineral Area Search and Rescue, and Civil Air Patrol, which counts Vogt as a member.

“Civil Air Patrol uses the airport for missions and meetings,” Vogt said. “I’m a member, I’m the director of emergency services for Missouri Wing for the entire state. We’re the people who, if you lose your airplane in the middle of the night, we’re the nice people who come and look for you, among other things.”

Still, it’s time to move on, he said.