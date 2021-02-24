Vote for all your Parkland favorites

What is your favorite area food truck?

Hopefully your favorite made the list. Your choices to vote for in the Daily Journal’s 2021 Best of the Parkland are Casey’s, Grandma’s Sugar Shack, Lalo’s, Smokey Valley BBQ and The Lunch Lady.

This is the first year we’ve asked readers to pick the Best Food Truck. Other new subcategories are Best Place to Work, Best Air Conditioning and Heating, Best Auction Company and Best CBD retailer.

But those are just some of the 135 things you can vote on.

“We’re celebrating our fifth year of sharing our readers’ favorites in more than 130 categories,” said Daily Journal President/Director of Sales Michael Distelhorst. “The Best of the Parkland contest has grown tremendously in popularity with our readers over the past five years."

Since the contest began, dozens of locally-owned and operated businesses, such as shops and restaurants, in St. Francois, Washington, Madison, Iron and Ste. Genevieve counties have been recognized by the public for their outstanding products and services.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nominations were taken online from our readers through Feb. 7 and now we have compiled a list of the top nominees in 135 categories from Best Ice Cream to Best Barber.