Wadlow named employee of the month

Parkland Health Center recently announced Megan Wadlow was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for the month of April 2022. Wadlow is a staff RN on the medical-surgical unit at Parkland Health Center and has been employed at Parkland for more than three years.

Wadlow's nomination reads in part, "Megan shows compassion through her patient care. She goes above and beyond to educate patients and their families, as well as new technicians who are working to become nurses. Her team members are proud to have nurses like her at Parkland and are very thankful she is part of their team.”

“I was surprised,” Wadlow said when she learned she had been selected. “I felt so honored to be nominated by my coworkers and so thankful to receive this award!”

According to Wadlow her favorite part of her job is being able to show her patients the care and compassion they deserve, as well as to help them meet their health care needs and goals.

“As far back as I can remember, health care is the only career I've ever had an interest in,” she said. “I love helping people feel better and educating them on improving their overall wellbeing. As a bedside nurse, you really get the chance to make a difference in the life of every person you care for."

