Walmart announces changes to holiday delivery, hours

Walmart has announced that some changes are coming for the holidays. They'll be extending store delivery hours, adding additional delivery windows for customers and adding more items to the list of what can be delivered from customers' local stores.
Extended Delivery Hours
Delivery hours are being extended by two hours, meaning drivers will be making deliveries from stores to doors until 10 p.m. local time. This allows customers to place orders up to 6 p.m. for same-day or next-day deliveries. Walmart is also giving customers additional time to amend their orders after they're placed, so if one forgets to add a can of pumpkin pie filling for the Thanksgiving meal or one is in need of a last-minute hostess gift, there will be more time to add it to the online shopping cart.
Additional Delivery Windows
As more customers turn to the convenience of delivery this holiday, the corporation is adding more delivery timeframes to place an order for local delivery. This is made possible by a new feature on the Spark Driver app. The feature, called Shopping and Delivery, gives service providers the option to shop and deliver customers’ orders. So, if existing delivery timeframes are full, Walmart can continue offering customers the delivery times they need.
As always, customers can pay $7.95 - $9.95 for a one-time delivery and an additional $10 fee to get their order in two hours or less with Express delivery. Walmart+ members will continue to have access to unlimited free deliveries all season long. For Express delivery, Walmart+ members simply pay the Express fee.
More Items Eligible for Delivery
To save customers money, Walmart has enabled delivery of oversized items from more than 2,800 stores to be delivered locally at Walmart’s "everyday low" prices, which means items like bicycles, 70-inch TVs and artificial Christmas trees can be delivered to doors as soon as same-day.
The retail juggernaut has also expanded the number of stores offering pickup and delivery on alcohol. Alcohol is enabled for pickup from 3,000 stores and delivery from 1,500 Walmart locations.
As a thank-you to Walmart employees for their work, all U.S. store locations will close for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. Pickup and delivery from stores will operate as normal the day before Thanksgiving and will resume at 12 p.m. local time the day after.
"Ultimately, we’re giving customers more of what they need – more time, more availability and more items – so they have more time for what they want – more celebration, more joy and more ways to live better," said Tom Ward, SVP of Last Mile, Walmart U.S.