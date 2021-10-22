Walmart announces changes to holiday delivery, hours

Walmart has announced that some changes are coming for the holidays. They'll be extending store delivery hours, adding additional delivery windows for customers and adding more items to the list of what can be delivered from customers' local stores.

Extended Delivery Hours

Delivery hours are being extended by two hours, meaning drivers will be making deliveries from stores to doors until 10 p.m. local time. This allows customers to place orders up to 6 p.m. for same-day or next-day deliveries. Walmart is also giving customers additional time to amend their orders after they're placed, so if one forgets to add a can of pumpkin pie filling for the Thanksgiving meal or one is in need of a last-minute hostess gift, there will be more time to add it to the online shopping cart.

Additional Delivery Windows

As more customers turn to the convenience of delivery this holiday, the corporation is adding more delivery timeframes to place an order for local delivery. This is made possible by a new feature on the Spark Driver app. The feature, called Shopping and Delivery, gives service providers the option to shop and deliver customers’ orders. So, if existing delivery timeframes are full, Walmart can continue offering customers the delivery times they need.

