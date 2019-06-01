Kristian Wampler of Park Hills was selected as this year's Henry Y. Cashion Memorial Award for Radiology Excellence at Mineral Area College. The award recognizes exceptional performance by a Radiologic Technology student for the entire two-year period of enrollment.
This award is given to the graduating student who has maintained academic excellence, outstanding clinical performance, and a professional rapport as defined by fellow radiologic technologists.
The award is named after Cashion, R.T. (R), who founded the program in 1983 as a direct result of the severe shortage of registered technologists in the rural area of Southeast Missouri. Cashion was the program director for the school until his retirement in 2004.
A 2019 graduate of the Radiology Program, Wampler was selected earlier in the year to speak at the Community Ladies Luncheon. Wampler was recognized by the MAC Foundation Board as an inspiring student.
Wampler has graduated with a 4.0 GPA with her Associate in Science degree having completed her classroom training at Mineral Area College and clinical training at Washington County Memorial Hospital in Potosi.
Wampler has recently accepted a full-time position at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
