Parkland Health Center recently announced that Pam Ward has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for November 2019.

Ward has worked in the environmental services department, formerly called housekeeping department, at Parkland for 13 years. With the exception of a short time on the medical/surgical floor, she has been stationed primarily in the emergency department. When asked what she likes most about her job, Ward replied, “I like the interaction with people. The people at Parkland are very nice and considerate and that makes your job a lot easier.”

A fellow employee nominated Ward for the award, saying, “Pam is always happy to help and goes the extra mile for staff and patients. She always has a smile and a kind word. She is a model of all of the ICARE values.” ICARE is Parkland’s patient experience service initiative and the acronym stands for the following values; Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

Ward's manager had called a departmental meeting on the day the award was announced, so the team was together when the news was shared over the hospital’s intercom system. “I was very, very shocked,” Ward said. “And honored,” she added.

Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare, which includes St. Louis Children's Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine.