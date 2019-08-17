{{featured_button_text}}
Aug. 21: Washington County Job Fair

The Washington County Job Fair will be held on Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Potosi Southern Baptist Church, courtesy of sponsoring agencies Washington County Community Partnership, MERS Goodwill and Missouri Job Center.

With unemployment in Washington County hovering at less than 5%, it might be considered an employee’s market when it comes to hunting for jobs.

Area employers are still doing everything they can to recruit new employees and offer new opportunities to those who are currently employed.

For more information, contact Kelly Sexton-Alfaro, partnership program manager, at Kelly@wcpartnership.org or call 573-438-8555.

Sexton-Alfaro said that even residents and employers outside Washington County are encouraged to participate, and the event is free. Job seekers will want to dress sharp, bring along their resumes, and be prepared for on-the-spot-interviews.

“This is our fourth year putting on the job fair and it’s really gone well in previous years,” she said. “We have over 100 attendees each year, and anywhere from 29 to 39 employers.”

Participants include employment providers such as Missouri Department of Corrections, Excel Temporary Service, Potosi Manor, Metal Tek International, Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health, Missouri Job Center, LIUNA, Great Mines Health Center, the Pam Dudley Center, Washington County Ambulance District, Lee Mechanical Contractors, U.S. Army, Goodwill, Missouri Department of Mental Health, YMCA, Preferred Hospice, U.S. Census Bureau, Mineral Area College and more.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com

