With unemployment in Washington County hovering at less than 5%, it might be considered an employee’s market when it comes to hunting for jobs.
Area employers are still doing everything they can to recruit new employees and offer new opportunities to those who are currently employed.
The Washington County Job Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Potosi Southern Baptist Church, located at 10165 State Highway 8 in Potosi, courtesy of sponsoring agencies Washington County Community Partnership, MERS Goodwill and the Missouri Job Center.
For more information, contact Kelly Sexton-Alfaro, partnership program manager, at Kelly@wcpartnership.org or call 573-438-8555.
Sexton-Alfaro said that even residents and employers outside Washington County are encouraged to participate, and the event is free. Job seekers will want to dress sharp, bring along their resumes, and be prepared for on-the-spot-interviews.
“This is our fourth year putting on the job fair and it’s really gone well in previous years,” she said. “We have over 100 attendees each year, and anywhere from 29 to 39 employers.”
Participants include employment providers such as Missouri Department of Corrections, Excel Temporary Service, Potosi Manor, Metal Tek International, Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health, Missouri Job Center, LIUNA, Great Mines Health Center, the Pam Dudley Center, Washington County Ambulance District, Lee Mechanical Contractors, U.S. Army, Goodwill, Missouri Department of Mental Health, YMCA, Preferred Hospice, U.S. Census Bureau, Mineral Area College and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.