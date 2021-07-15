WATCH NOW: Dreamland Daylillies keep teachers busy

"The judges look at the scape and the flower," Jeremy said. "Any imperfections are deductions. To win best in show, they compare all of the section winners. The judges have to be very particular in this category."

Jeremy said the challenge is to make sure your scape has no damage from bugs or stress.

"The scape also needs to show no brown leaves or old buds, while also making sure the bloom is open correctly," Jeremy said. "This summer has been tough to make sure the daylilies have had adequate water."

Dreamland Daylillies may not have taken away best of show, but for its first competition, the family members left with their heads held very high.

Some ways Jeremy plans to get a petal ahead off the competition is by creating new varieties and by hybridizing some of his daylilies.

"I am looking at creating varieties that have several buds, branching and reblooming," Jeremy said. "This will look like they are always in bloom for the season. I am also trying to create daylilies that are unique and are different colors. I like to see different types of edges and eyes."

Jeremy said right now he has a few daylilies which he has hybridized, blooming in his garden but are not registered yet.