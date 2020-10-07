WATCH NOW Making magic in Park Hills

When DJ Edwards was 4 years old, his grandpa performed a magic trick for him.
He took out a small shot glass filled with water and set it on the table.
“He said, ‘DJ, I want to show you something,’” Edwards recalled.
His grandpa then took out a handkerchief and a quarter. He put the quarter under the handkerchief and asked Edwards to hold it over the glass. His grandpa was standing a few feet away. Then he told him to drop the quarter into the water.
“So I did,” he said. “I heard it tink. I heard it hit.”
He then told Edwards to move the handkerchief.
“I took away the handkerchief,” he explained. “There was no quarter in that glass and he couldn't have touched it. Anyway, that was it.”
Edwards was sold. He got his first magic set in the first grade.
“Throughout my childhood, every time there was a magic special on -- David Copperfield or whoever -- we had to have the VHS tape in to record it,” he said. “I still have all those tapes. I still watch all of them.”
Then in fifth grade, he bought Mark Wilson’s "Complete Course in Magic" from a bookstore at Maple Valley.
“(The book) is now revered as one of the greatest magic teaching tools there is,” he added. “It's considered a standard. The book turned me into a magician.”
By sixth grade, he was performing professionally and has been doing it for the past 25 years. He is both a magician and an illusionist – he cuts his wife into half and thirds -- traveling throughout Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, and Kansas to perform.
Edwards, who is also a local pastor, got his start doing magic as ministry and performing at churches.
As of February, he took over Ickle Pickle Magic, a St. Louis company that’s been manufacturing magic tricks since 1974, and moved it to Park Hills. And about a month ago, he opened a storefront at 204 East Main Street.
Edwards has been buying magic tricks from Ickle Pickle for those 25 years.
At first, he and his family didn’t realize there was a magic company in St. Louis. The only shop they knew about was in Springfield. So a few times a year, his parents would drive him back and forth to Springfield.
”Some of my very favorite tricks that I bought there, the package said, ‘Ickle Pickle products,’” Edwards recalled. “And I looked down one day, and it said, ‘St. Louis, Missouri.’”
So they looked the company up. There was no storefront, but Edwards started shopping there by appointment. That continued up until owner Steven Bender’s retirement.
Edwards formed such a close bond with Bender that he asked Edwards to take over the company. Bender told him he knows good magicians but they don’t know business and vice versa.
“He said, ‘you've got experience with both,’” Edwards said. “He said, ‘you do a great job of magic.’ And he said, ‘I hope that Ickle Pickle doesn't die.’ So here we are.”
Story of Ickle Pickle
Bender really got into magic by accident, according to Edwards.
In the late 1960s, he was a college student at Washington University who needed money to repair his car so he could go see his girlfriend. He responded to a help wanted ad for the Keds shoe company. It turns out they were looking for a magician to perform at some store openings.
Bender had already told them that he had no experience with magic tricks, but then he concocted a plan. He hadn’t told them his name yet, so he told them his uncle, Steve Bender, was a magician and then proceeded to give them his own phone number.
They called him back right away and he scheduled a time to come in and perform for them. So he spent the day before in a local magic shop learning a few basic tricks. The people at Keds liked them and asked him to perform his whole show for them. He bought himself a little time and went back to the magic shop to study. Keds loved the show and hired him to perform at all the company’s grand openings.
Once his run at Keds was over, his girlfriend, whose nickname was Ickle, suggested he use his experience and supplies to perform at kids parties. So as Kedso the Clown and Ickle Pickle, they exploded on to the scene.
“The demand was so great, they ultimately had to perform independently, totaling around 900 shows per year,” Edwards said.
They also became popular for the magic tricks that they made themselves, so in 1974, Ickle Pickle Products was born. The company manufactures 1,000 different items that are shipped worldwide.
“You cannot find a magic shop in the world that doesn’t carry Ickle Pickle Products,” Edwards added.
Now the company finds its home in Park Hills.
Edwards still talks to Bender frequently with questions about how to assemble this magic trick or how do that.
“So yeah, he and I are very close,” Edwards explained. “And it would be nice to give him some good props, too, because it's funny that a company that's local -- a St. Louis company -- has impacted the history of magic. And here's what happens usually to guys like him that pioneered stuff years ago; when they pass away, usually that branch of magic is over. It's very rare for something to continue on.”
Ickle Pickle’s biggest claim to fame is their change bag, which is used to make something appear out of nothing or to disappear or to make something change into something else. The shop has several sizes to choose from.
An aunt of Edwards’ wife is the company’s seamstress and she sews the bags and the other items that require fabric. She took over after the company’s other seamstress retired.
They also have a woodworker who makes all of the boxes that are used to make birds or rabbits appear. And they have a craftsman metal spinner who hand spins all their cups and pans that are used for the popular ball and cups tricks.
Edwards happily demonstrates the tricks, including a couple of Ickle Pickle simple “mind control” tricks that just require their famous hot rod with rhinestones or an envelope with blue, red, and yellow cards.
The store has sections for a lot of different types of magic, including deck of cards, wand, money, paper, fire, gospel, and novelties and gags.
There are also books that are available to buy, as well as Edward’s personal library that you can sit in the store and read.
Magic during a pandemic
The pandemic hit the Parkland about a month after Edwards took over the company. It hasn’t been easy. Before COVID-19, he was performing three to 10 shows per week as a full-time job. Some for kids parties, but mainly for church events and corporate events with his bigger illusions.
“They want to see the CEO in the head chopper,” he added.
Plus the business has taken a hit. Magicians are not performing and therefore not buying tricks.
“Professionals travel for hours and hours to come here,” Edwards said. “Around the nation, there used to be 500-1,000 magic shops. Well, magic shops have been closing all over the world because now they have internet magic shops. Well, magicians, they want so bad that nostalgic experience of going into a shop.”
And because he and the company are keeping that nostalgia alive, they were recently recognized by the worldwide president of the International Brotherhood of Magicians. This came is the midst of the COVID crisis and gave Edwards a boost.
“They sent Ickle Pickle Products and, actually, myself a presidential citation thanking us for the work we have done to progress the art of magic in the world, which is huge; for the quality of the products, that magicians are able to buy once and it will last forever; and specifically, that we have kept alive the old-time magic shop that somebody can actually walk into. So this made my day.”
People are starving for normalcy and entertainment right now, according to Edwards.
“Our country runs on entertainment, our whole country,” he added. “It builds morale. Entertainment gives people a vacation without going anywhere and that has been choked right now. Live entertainment has been choked.”
Edwards believes we could all use a little magic in our lives.
“People think, ‘Oh, it’s just magic. It's kind of silly’” Edwards explained. “But it gives people mystery. It gives them wonder. It exercises the brain, something to think about. So I think some people think I'm crazy, but I think magic’s actually important. I think it's a big part of our society.”
Magic Shop and Party Center
The shop doesn’t have regular hours, but anyone can stop in anytime the open sign is on, to watch magic demonstrations, to see the supplies Edwards uses for his illusions, or to pick up a little gag for Halloween.
“Since we are a manufacturer, we don't have set in concrete regular open hours,” Edwards said. “But we're here most days.”
Or they can call the shop at 573-327-9576 to schedule an appointment.
Edwards also offers magic classes for kids and adults, as well as juggling and balloon twisting lessons. Those looking to schedule a lesson, can call the shop’s number.
They even have a monthly magic club.
If you want more information, you can follow the Ickle Pickle page on Facebook or sign up for their weekly email on the website, https://icklepicklemagic.com. They share new tricks, sales, and discounts each week. Anyone who mentions this story will get a 15% discount this month.
Those who are interested in contacting Edwards for a party or event, can go to his site, https://www.bestpartyever.org.
“We all need a little wonder and a little fun right now,” Edwards said. “And so I hope people will stop in.”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
