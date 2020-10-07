WATCH NOW Making magic in Park Hills

“He said, ‘you've got experience with both,’” Edwards said. “He said, ‘you do a great job of magic.’ And he said, ‘I hope that Ickle Pickle doesn't die.’ So here we are.”

Story of Ickle Pickle

Bender really got into magic by accident, according to Edwards.

In the late 1960s, he was a college student at Washington University who needed money to repair his car so he could go see his girlfriend. He responded to a help wanted ad for the Keds shoe company. It turns out they were looking for a magician to perform at some store openings.

Bender had already told them that he had no experience with magic tricks, but then he concocted a plan. He hadn’t told them his name yet, so he told them his uncle, Steve Bender, was a magician and then proceeded to give them his own phone number.

They called him back right away and he scheduled a time to come in and perform for them. So he spent the day before in a local magic shop learning a few basic tricks. The people at Keds liked them and asked him to perform his whole show for them. He bought himself a little time and went back to the magic shop to study. Keds loved the show and hired him to perform at all the company’s grand openings.