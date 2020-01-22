The 26th Annual Leader Wedding Fair will be held Sunday, at the Quality Inn, Hwy. A at I-55, in Festus.
The fair opens to the public at 11 a.m. A fashion show begins at 2 p.m.
Admission is $3, with all proceeds to benefit BackStoppers, a local organization that provides ongoing financial assistance and support to the spouses and dependent children of police officers, firefighters, and publicly-funded paramedics and EMTs who lost their lives in the line of duty.
In the Wedding Fair's history, it has donated more than $44,310 to local charities.
You have free articles remaining.
There will be more than 43 exhibitors at this year's fair, including decorative balloon artists, caterers, cookware companies, gift shops, limousine services, photographers, DJs, sweet treats and much more.
White Weddings Bridal and Formalwear in Farmington will provide fashions for this year's fashion show, with smartly uniformed cadets from the Jefferson County Law Enforcement Academy escorting the models. Applause Productions of Barnhart will furnish sound and lights.
Attendance prizes will be awarded from many vendors participating in the Wedding Fair, including a special drawing for an Insta Pot during the fashion show.
The fair is sponsored by Leader Publications, publishers of four print newspapers in Jefferson County and Eureka. For information about the fair, call the Leader at 636-931-7560.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.