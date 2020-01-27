The 2020 Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo, a two-day exhibition held over the weekend at the Farmington Civic Center, came to a successful end late Saturday afternoon after having introduced a wide range of products and services to the attention of Parkland residents, as well as providing a number of special live presentations, along with a new food court to handle the hungry crowd.
Presented each year by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce and co-sponsored by KFMO/B104 and J98/KREI radio, the expo had large crowds of inquisitive browsers, as well as one-stop shoppers, fill the hall to check out the booths and exhibits that ranged from educational opportunities to travel trailers; and from fishing tips to family-friendly shows featuring a variety of birds and animals.
By mid-morning Saturday, people were already filling the aisles and Cassie Thomas, the chamber’s director of events, was busy answering questions and directing guests to the various vendors spread throughout the venue. She reported that the crowd remained consistently strong throughout the event as visitors stopped at the numerous booths and tried out the many products on display.
One of the returning vendors to this year’s expo was Midwest Sports Center in Farmington. Co-owner Josh Harris spent most of his time talking with people as they came by to look at the selection of side-by-sides, ATVs and motorcycles they had on hand.
According to Harris, the expo is always a highpoint for Midwest Sports — a Farmington-based company that’s been in business since 1997. They’ve participated in the event since its very start.
“You know, it’s just good to get involved in community,” he said. “To have your stuff out here for people to come check it out. It gives people a reason to come together as a community and hang out and talk — to see people you haven’t seen in a while. There’s always a great family atmosphere here. There’s never any issues.”
Asked if Midwest Sports would likely be a part of next year’s expo, Harris said, “Oh, for sure. We’ll always do it. You know it’s a fundraiser. All the money they gather from all these booths, they put right back into the community. It’s a good event. They work hard to put this stuff together.”
Brandon and Kelli Hubbs — the owners of Brando’s Custom Woodworking in Doe Run — were making their first appearance at the expo and couldn’t have been more pleased by the response they’d received from the people who stopped by their booth.
“It’s been really fun,” Brandon Hubbs said. “We’ve been meeting a lot of people and getting a lot of interest in our kitchen counters and countertops. Kelli did most of the work on the booth this year and we’re already making a lot of notes on what we’re going to do in 2021. Next year we think we’re going to actually bring a whole kitchen where you can walk in and pull out drawers and stuff like that.”
Another first-time business at this year’s expo was Certified Restoration Specialists in Farmington. Owner Brian Kohut explained the services that CRS has provided its customers in the five years since the business opened its doors.
“We are a full-service fire, water, mold restoration company,” he said. “We offer carpet cleaning; and tile and grout cleaning. On the restoration side, we can help out anyone whose home or business is affected by floods; sewer backups; fire damage; or mold in the crawlspace or basement.”
Admitting that he wished CRS had been a part of last year’s expo, Kohut said the event had been great for getting the company’s name out into the public eye.
“We’ve met a whole bunch of people so far and really enjoyed it.”
Farmington Martial Arts, under new owners Chris and Krystal Marshall, were also among the businesses making their premiere appearance at the expo.
“We really want to be able to spread the word that we teach self-defense to the community because there’s such a need for that with the way the world’s going,” Krystal Marshall said. “That’s why we decided to come here and try to get the word out there a little bit more. It’s actually been really nice and really fun. We’ve met a lot of cool people and had a lot of signups. We can’t wait to meet more people!”
It wasn’t just the vendors who were having great things to say about the expo.
Allison Pultz of Farmington had just finished watching a bird presentation by the World Bird Sanctuary, along with 4-year-old Charli.
“I came last year and watched the bird show,” Pultz said. “It is a great afternoon’s entertainment. We also really liked looking at the RVs on display.”
Arlene Jones of Doe Run said that she and her husband have attended the expo for the last several years. She explained that they are drawn by the wide range of businesses that participate in the event each year.
“It’s an opportunity to meet different vendors and get some pricing,” Jones said. “We’re looking for a small camper and we may have found what we wanted and possibly some roofing. Those are the main things we were looking for today.”
Scott Lord, owner of Lord Plumbing in Bonne Terre, was enjoying the day with his wife strolling around the expo for the very first time.
“We’ve heard about it for so many years, it seems like everything came up at this time but this time we’re free and we decided to come. We’ve gotten a lot of good information.”
Probably the happiest person attending this year’s expo was Charles Neidig of Farmington who won the Expo Extravaganza Prize Package with more than $750 in prizes.
Farmington Regional Chamber Executive Director Candy Hente said, “Mr. Neidig was so excited! Carrying it out he said, ‘Someone’s going to have to pinch me!’ Then he added, ‘Feel free to put that picture in the paper!’”
Thinking back on the weekend’s success, Thomas said, “I think that overall it was a great event. We haven’t quite run the numbers yet, but we had several new vendors and a lot of new attendees too. Everybody seemed happy and we’re pleased with the variety of vendors with something for everyone. That made me happy because the kids could come with their parents and enjoy themselves while the parents were looking at and buying things.”
The expo will be returning to showcase the latest in products and services next year at the Farmington Civic Center.
