Weekley receives MAC Foundation Alumna Award

Weekley

 submitted

Cap America’s Human Resource Specialist/Community Outreach Coordinator Maria Weekley was honored by Mineral Area College Foundation with an Alumna Award at the Community Ladies Luncheon recently.

Weekley was recognized for her professional achievements and service to others.

Weekley received her associate of arts degree from Mineral Area College and went on to earn a bachelor of science degree in human services. She credits MAC as a gateway for her career, saying that it allowed her to establish a strong foundation of the skills she would need for her future endeavors.

“I am in a position where I interact with employees in multiple ways every day. I rely on the skills Mineral Area College provided me to help me handle these situations in a way that is beneficial to the employee, myself, and the company," she said. "I am very grateful for the opportunities my alma mater has given me.”

Sarah Burgin, human resources director, said everyone at Cap America is proud of Weekley and her achievement.

"We value employees like her who dedicate themselves not only to their career, but their community. This recognition is well deserved," Burgin said.

Cap America originated in 1985 and has become one of the largest importers of headwear in the industry. Products include in stock, custom overseas, camouflage, and USA made knit products at a very competitive price. Cap America can be contacted via phone at 800-487-2227, or at www.capamerica.com.

