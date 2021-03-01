 Skip to main content
White named employee of the month
White named employee of the month

Christine White, LPN, has been selected Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center employee for the month of February.

White was recognized for unique appreciation, respect, and understanding of clients with their daily struggles. She is said to never let a client’s birthday go unrecognized and works hard to establish a strong therapeutic relationship with each client.

