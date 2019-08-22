{{featured_button_text}}
Wienermobile Visits Farmington

Children of all sizes flocked to the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile when it visited the Farmington Country Mart Thursday from 3-5 p.m. Pictured are Raena and Renleigh LaCava.

 MARK MARBERRY, Daily Journal

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

