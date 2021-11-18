Will walk for chocolate; Potosi, Caledonia team up for holiday event geared to shopping, walking and chocolate Friday and Saturday

Merchants in the tiny, charming village of Caledonia have once again cooked up a sweet event this weekend and they’re partnering with Potosi merchants to do it.

In the 10th annual Chocolate Walk and Christmas Open House on Friday and Saturday, holiday shoppers visit participating merchants and grab a card — or two cards, if they’re ambitious enough to cover both towns — to be completely stamped and thrown in a drawing for a chance to win a grand prize.

Holiday shoppers and chocolate lovers visiting eight vendors in Potosi will give participants a chance to win $300. Visiting 14 vendors in Caledonia will give participants a chance to win $500.

Nina Gilliam, owner of Old Village Mercantile in Caledonia, said for passionate holiday shoppers – who want to spend locally, buy uniquely, and not risk shipping shortages – it’s a great way to chip away at the gift list. She said it’s also possible a lucky shopper or two could cover their expenses.

“If you circle twice and get really lucky, you could get $800,” Gilliam said. “And who doesn't need extra cash before Christmas?”

Each merchant will offer a free chocolate treat, plus a chance to participate in whatever drawing or raffle that boutique is cooking up. Some will have live music, all will have chocolate, and all will have a festive holiday spirit, Gilliam said.

“It’s a great way to get in the holiday mood, right before Thanksgiving, and we love partnering with Potosi,” she said. “We were doing this for three years when our friends in Potosi joined us, and it’s been a nice partnership ever since. They’re only 10 miles up the road from us. It’s just blossomed.”

The Chocolate Walk and Christmas Open House runs 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. Maps are available on the event’s Facebook page, and more about upcoming events can be found at www.caledoniamo.org

Potosi merchants who are participating in the two-town Chocolate Walk and Christmas Open House are Edg Clif Winery, Reeds Relics, Lou Lou's, Two Sows and a Gilt, Quilts by Janet, Main Street Mercantile, Vintage Charm and Miss Kim & Co.

Caledonia merchants on the Chocolate Walk are Miss Molly's Boutique, Twelve Mile Creek, Brushed, Old Caledonian B&B, Eden Farm's Creations, Millie's Fleamarket, Pattie's Pickins, Old Village Mercantile, Crab Apple Cabin, Country Store Antiques, Caledonia Vintage & Gifts, Western Farmhouse Flair, Shabby Chic Painted Rooster and Katie's Place.

More information can also be gotten by calling 573-779-3492.

With a history stretching back to the early 1800s, the Village of Caledonia has been recognized by the U.S. Department of the Interior as a historical district and boasts more than 20 historic homes, businesses, churches and cemeteries for visitors.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

