 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winch named employee of the month
0 comments
top story

Winch named employee of the month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Winch named employee of the month

Darlene Winch

 submitted photo

Parkland Health Center recently announced that Darlene Winch was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for May 2021. Darlene is a registered nurse in Parkland’s Senior Support Center and has worked at Parkland Health Center for 10 years. She is married to Wayne Winch, and is the mother of 3 boys and the grandmother of 8. She enjoys spending time with her family and grandchildren, as well as with her rescue dog, Popcorn.

Winch's nomination reads in part, “Darlene goes above and beyond her set job description. Beyond conducting intake interviews and finding placement for patients, she takes on patient care for these patients as well. She always presents with a positive work attitude and pride in what she does, whatever that may be at the time. She takes obvious pride in representing Parkland Health Center, and holds other staff to the same accountability.”

Upon learning she had been selected as May’s Our BJC Values Employee, Darlene said, “I was very excited and surprised. I feel there are many employees who over the past year with COVID have gone above and beyond.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After more than 10 years with Parkland Health Center, Winch said her favorite part of her job is helping people.

“I know it sounds cliché,” she said, “but I have been in the medical field since I was 18 years old.”

Winch began her career as a CNA in a nursing home where her mother also worked, and this is where her love of caring for people began. She later became a medical technician, and eventually worked as a respiratory therapist for nearly 10 years.

“I never really knew what I wanted to do with my life,” she said. She missed the hands-on care of taking care of patients and later became a nurse. “Now, I enjoy taking care of psychiatric patients and watching them recover from their mental illness.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 23: Employee benefits and how to ask for more than the typical

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News