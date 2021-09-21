Wisper Internet launching new tower in Bonne Terre area

As part of the ongoing crusade to provide high-speed internet to rural communities, Wisper Internet is pleased to announce the launch of a new wireless internet tower in St. Francois County, serving more than 2,300 households in the Bonne Terre community with Tarana technology.

Wisper is one of the first companies nationwide to use the new cutting edge Tarana technology, offering up to 400 Mbps packages with greater line of site wireless penetration.

The expansion of these towers is part of Wisper’s pledge to provide wireless internet service to rural communities across five states as part of the Connect America Fund which includes $6.1 million focused on broadband expansion in St. Francois County.

"We are very excited about our new tower launches to further expand our service to these communities,” Wisper Internet founder/CEO Nathan Stooke said. “These expansions highlight Wisper's ongoing commitment to improve the lives of residents in rural areas and small towns, who require internet for educational, professional and personal use."

Tarana was created while trying to solve the issues associated with America’s fixed wireless system. While searching for a way to bring modern speed requirements to remote areas without going over budgets, the team at Tarana developed the Gigabit 1 system.