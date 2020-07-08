With fair cancelled, livestock sale being held for 4-H, FFA youth Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Farmington Regional Stockyards (FRS) will be holding a special youth sale Saturday at its location at 1600 Woodlawn Drive.

Kendra Graham, field specialist in livestock with the University of Missouri Extension Office, explained that the Birk family, owners of FRS, came to the extension offering their services.

“Clay, Terry and Storm Birk, the owners of the Farmington Regional Stockyards, are putting on this special sale for any youth that need to sell their livestock fair projects,” Graham said. “They are donating the time and use of the facilities in running the sale. Because, as 4-H and FFA, we weren’t able to organize the sale like that because of social distancing and COVID-19 situation.

“The animals should be there by 10-10:30 a.m. so people can go in the back and look. They are giving the option where the kids can lead their animals into the ring if they so choose. They are offering allowing viewing and bidding online through DVAuctions.com, for those people who are uncomfortable or unable to come to the sale barn, they can fully participate through that online venue.”