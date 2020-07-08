With fair cancelled, livestock sale being held for 4-H, FFA youth Saturday

The Farmington Regional Stockyards (FRS) will be holding a special youth sale Saturday at its location at 1600 Woodlawn Drive.
Kendra Graham, field specialist in livestock with the University of Missouri Extension Office, explained that the Birk family, owners of FRS, came to the extension offering their services.
“Clay, Terry and Storm Birk, the owners of the Farmington Regional Stockyards, are putting on this special sale for any youth that need to sell their livestock fair projects,” Graham said. “They are donating the time and use of the facilities in running the sale. Because, as 4-H and FFA, we weren’t able to organize the sale like that because of social distancing and COVID-19 situation.
“The animals should be there by 10-10:30 a.m. so people can go in the back and look. They are giving the option where the kids can lead their animals into the ring if they so choose. They are offering allowing viewing and bidding online through DVAuctions.com, for those people who are uncomfortable or unable to come to the sale barn, they can fully participate through that online venue.”
According to Graham, this will be just a sale. The 4-H had already held an online show where the kids sent in pictures where they were judged and awarded a ribbon based on the “Danish System." There were no first, second or third; in this system, the judges do not compare a competitor’s animal to another's. The evaluation is made against a standard.
“We do have 35 animals consigned,” she said. “Steers, hogs, sheep and so far, one pen of rabbits and one pen of chickens.
"Most of the kids sold their animals already when they found out there wasn’t a fair. These are the kids that wanted to participate in the sale, or didn’t have a buyer lined up already.”
The Birk family will offer a buyback program where they set a floor price and if the buyer cannot use the animal, the Birks will buy the animal at market price, with the buyer paying the difference to support the kids.
“Both Clay and Storm [Birk] showed animals when they were younger and they are just wanting to help the kids out, they’re not charging the kids anything for doing this.” Graham said.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.