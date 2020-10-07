Work progresses at Pine Trails

Construction at the Pine Trails subdivision on the former grounds of the Presbyterian Children's Home in Farmington is continuing to move forward at a fast pace.

The project is definitely a family affair with Chuck Koppeis Sr., his sons Chuck Jr., Brian and Eric, and brother, Joe Koppeis, serving as co-developers.

According to Chuck Koppeis Jr., the men purchased the 166-acre property at auction.

"We ended up talking to the Farmington School District and they were interested in about 40 acres in the back for a future middle school," he said. "This first phase of the project is going to consist of 50 single family home lots and 44 villa/condo sites available in there as well.”

"We're looking at a little over three miles of walking trails and there will be about a 9-acre lake. As a matter of fact, in the first phase, a little over 20 acres, including the lake, we are developing into a park area in cooperation with the city.”

After complimenting the city of Farmington for doing a "fantastic job" with its parks, Koppeis said, "We're excited that this is going to be right in this community. Eight foot wide, paved walking trails are going all the way around the lake, through the park and all throughout the subdivision.”