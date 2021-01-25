New administrator named at Maplebrook and the Arbors

Now, more than ever, it is experience that matters at senior living communities like Maplebrook and the Arbors at Maplebrook in Farmington. This is why Americare Senior Living has announced appointment of industry veteran Christy Barton as administrator at Maplebrook and the Arbors at Maplebrook, Americare communities offering assisted living and memory care services.
“As you evaluate senior living communities for your loved ones, the staff at Maplebrook and the Arbors at Maplebrook are committed to always placing the safety and wellbeing of our residents, families and staff as our highest priority,” states Barton. “We will continue to do that during the pandemic and remain vigorous in our efforts.”
According to the release, Barton is an enthusiastic and dedicated professional with 10 years of experience across all areas of long-term care management in independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing communities.
She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Science from Southeast Missouri State University and is a board member for the Missouri Coalition Celebrating Care Continuum Change.
Americare Senior Living earned both the 2020 Customer Approved and Employee Approved awards from Lincoln, Nebraska–based healthcare-intelligence firm NRC Health, the release said. The customer award recognizes senior-care organizations across the country for creating an outstanding care experience for their customers, and the employee award recognizes senior-care organizations across the country for engaging and inspiring their employees.
“It is an incredible honor to be part of a company awarded a Top 20 rating out of 81 of the nation’s leading senior living providers across the country,” said Barton.
