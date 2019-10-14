{{featured_button_text}}
Dollar General
Dollar General’s newest store at 701 N. Front St. in Park Hills is now open. In its new location, Dollar General will offer area residents a convenient new place to shop for everyday essentials at low prices.

Dollar General will celebrate the store’s official grand opening on Saturday at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals. Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.

Traditional Dollar General stores employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need. Anyone interested in joining one of America’s fastest-growing retailers with competitive wages and benefits, world-class training and development and the ability to further their career through our growing organization may apply for available positions online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.

