Regulators, worried Spire is stoking fear, order the company to write letter to customers

State regulators, concerned that St. Louis natural gas utility Spire has indeed been stoking fear of winter gas shortages, have ordered the company to write a letter to area customers — by the end of Friday — describing the gas supply "as accurately as possible."

The order by the Missouri Public Service Commission suggests staff at the state agency may be siding with Spire critics, who have blasted the utility's recent campaign claiming that the St. Louis customers could lose gas service at points this winter if the company's legally jeopardized Spire STL Pipeline shuts down.

In a sternly worded motion filed Thursday, the commission said that company's recent messaging to its regional customers — including emails and letters sent out with bills — "appear to reflect an attempt by Spire to mobilize public opinion, through fear, in order to potentially pressure federal authorities" now tasked with determining the pipeline's future.

As a result, the commission demanded that Spire write a new letter to customers, accurately describing the situation facing the pipeline in order to "allay public fears or concerns," and send it to the commission for approval by 5 p.m. Friday.

The two-year-old Spire STL Pipeline had its approval revoked by a unanimous federal court ruling this summer that outlined a list of problems surrounding the project — including that a need for it was never adequately demonstrated. The court instructed the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which originally approved the project in a divisive 3-2 vote, to reassess the pipeline and address the legal flaws that marred the FERC's previous "ostrich-like" approval process.

Spire has said that potential gas outages could face the winter if the 65-mile pipeline's temporary permit to operate is not extended beyond its current deadline of Dec. 13. But virtually no one following the case — including the pipeline's legal opponents — expect nor want the project to stop running in the winter and risk leaving St. Louis-area customers in the cold.

Spire representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

