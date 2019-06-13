Beverly Sill said, “Art is the signature of civilizations.”
On June 22, the Farmington History Museum will present the “Back to the Past” four block tour of the history of Columbia Street and its homes — complete with a plein air painting event.
Artists interested in painting one of the historic homes or one of the historic Columbia Street features are invited to be a part of this first-time competition. There is no entry fee for artists, but registration in advance is required. A list of homes participating in the tour and a map of available locations can be secured when you register.
“The plein air event is a great opportunity for local artists to showcase their talent,” said Steve Warren, local artist and one of the plein air organizers. “History and art pair together so well. This tour was a perfect opportunity to bring a plein air art event to Farmington.”
Warren added that the event is free for the artist to participate in, and while you’re recording Farmington history in your painting, the artists may have a chance to sell their finished pieces.
While the tours will take place every 15 minutes — from 9:30-10:15 and from 3:30 to 4:15 — artists are invited to remain on site and paint throughout the day, as desired.
Homeowners will be given the first right to purchase any painting that feature their home, and the artist will receive the proceeds. Paintings that are unsold after the event will be featured in a display during Farmington’s Fall Fest Blues Brews & BBQ.
Artists will once again have the opportunity to showcase their work from this plein air event, as well as other art they have created that features Farmington sites and landmarks. A small commission on the sales will benefit the Farmington History Museum. Judging of the plein air event will take place at the Farmington Fall Fest, as well.
The “Back to the Past” tour is sponsored by First State Community Bank. For more information, or to register to participate in the plein air painting event, call Steve Warren, at 573-701-2681 between the hours of 4 and 10 p.m., or email steverwarren@hotmail.com.
