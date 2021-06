Paramedic Calvin Thomure has worked at Madison County Ambulance District going on 8 years.

"What I love about working for MCAD is the friendships I have with my crew and being able to take care of my hometown community," Thomure said.

How did your crew and the department help get you through the pandemic?

"Just like any other day," Thomure said. "We are always prepared for everything and try to stay positive while using proper precautions."

