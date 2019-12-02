donation

Sarah Burgin (right) human resource director and Maria Weekley Cap America human resource community outreach specialist present a check for $25,000 from Cap America to Marquand-Zion Superintendent Scott Blake.

 submitted

Cap America donated $25,000 to the Marquand-Zion School District to be used for various projects across multiple departments.

Phil Page, Chairman and CEO of Cap America, has made an assertive effort to continue to contribute to local schools. This donation to Marquand Zion marks the second recent donation to an educational foundation, following a contribution to the Mineral Area College Foundation earlier this fall.

“We’ve made it a priority to contribute to the local area’s educational systems," Page said. "First and foremost, we feel it’s important to support the community supporting us, but also the young men and ladies benefitting from these donations will be the next generation of employees coming to Cap America. So really, we’re investing in our future as well.”

Maria Weekley, graduate of Marquand-Zion High School and Cap America Community Outreach Coordinator, said she was excited to be able to present the donation to her alma mater.

“As a graduate of the Marquand-Zion school district, I know how important funding from the community can be and I am excited to see how this donation helps the students at MZ further their education,” Weekley said.

Cap America originated in 1985 and has become one of the largest importers of headwear in the industry. Products include in stock, custom overseas, camouflage, and USA made knit products at a very competitive price. Cap America can be contacted via phone at 800-487-2227, or at www.capamerica.com.

