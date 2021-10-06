 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cap America donates to senior center
0 comments

Cap America donates to senior center

donation

Cap America makes a donation to the Madison County Senior Citizen Council on Aging.  Pictured, from left, are Vice President Human Resources at Cap America Sarah Burgin, Madison County Senior Center Director Crystal Sherrick, and Cap America Human Resource Specialist/Community Outreach Coordinator Maria Weekley.

 Alan Kopitsky

Cap America made a monetary donation of $25,000 dollars to the Madison County Senior Citizen Council on Aging. The non-profit organization aims to serve the nutritional needs of the elderly in the community and relies on state funding, grants, and donations.

Cap America’s donation will be used primarily for the Meals on Wheels program. This program supplies meals to 90-112 people every day. The funds will be used to purchase the necessary groceries and supplies to prepare and deliver the meals, as well as help with the maintenance of the vans used for the deliveries.

Cap America’s Community Outreach Coordinator Maria Weekley explains how important this program is within our community. “For many of the home-bound senior citizens, the Meals on Wheels program is the only interaction they have. These volunteers do far more than just deliver meals They provide kindness and empathy and a helping hand when needed.”

If you would like to help support this important local organization, please visit fredericktown-sc.weebly.com to find out about how to volunteer or make a donation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cadet man dies in crash
Accidents

Cadet man dies in crash

  • Updated

A Cadet man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that took place at 12:55 p.m. Saturday on Highway 21, north of Peppersville Road in Washingto…

+3
Gas tax hike taking effect

Gas tax hike taking effect

  • Updated

Drivers in Missouri who fuel up their vehicles should prepare for the first of five annual gas-tax hikes that begin Oct. 1. The governor appro…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News