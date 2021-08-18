Cap America promotes McClure to logistics supervisor

Cap America, Inc. announced lat week Charlotte McClure has been promoted to logistics supervisor.

In this position, McClure will be responsible for working with factories, carriers, and internal departments to assure all orders are delivered on time, work closely with the customer service manager to help resolve different customer issues on shipments, and fill a leadership role within the logistics department.

McClure started her career with Cap America in 2011 as an overseas specialist and has worked in various positions throughout the company expanding her knowledge and skill set. She attended California State University and received a certificate in Global Trade and Transportation and currently serves as Cap America’s logistics specialist.

McClure will report to Sarah Page, vice president of overseas operations.

“Charlotte plays a vital role in our day-to-day success," Page said. "She has maneuvered logistical adversities such as tariffs and a worldwide pandemic with the skill and expertise that we need to continue moving forward during difficult times. She is an invaluable member of our team, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with her as she takes on new challenges and opportunities.”

