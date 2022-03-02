Cape Nature Center to host Searching for Sasquatch Hike, Little Acorns Afternoon Art

Discover nature in March with Missouri Department of Conservation Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free programs!

• Little Acorns: Storytime: "Possum Party" | 1 – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9 at Cape Nature Center

• Little Acorns: Afternoon Art | 2 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 at Cape Nature Center

• Babes in the Woods: Little Stinkers | 10 – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 at Cape Nature Center

• Conservation Kids: Searching for Sasquatch Hike | Noon – 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 at Cape Nature Center

• Introduction to Skeet Shooting | 2 – 4 p.m. on Monday, March 7 at Apple Creek Conservation Area

• Introduction to Trap Shooting | 2 – 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8 at Apple Creek Conservation Area

• All About Turkeys and What You Need to Do Now (Virtual) | 4:15 – 5 :15 p.m. on Thursday, March 10

Check out details for all of MDC’s free March events here. And be on the lookout for more in-person programs to register for in April.

Registration

Advance registration is required for most programs and can be completed here. All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile here. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email. If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at 573-290-5218.

Stay connected

To ensure the safety of all, in-person programs require family groups to socially distance, and masks are recommended. Those interested are also reminded to follow current health recommendations which include stay home if you’re sick, wash hands with soap and water and/or use hand sanitizer, and be considerate of others.

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.

