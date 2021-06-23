Randy Wadlow, RN

Wadlow has worked for Madison Medical Center for a total of 8 years, 1 year in Med Surg, 4 years in ER and 3 years in Cardiac Rehab.

"Madison Medical Center is a family-oriented environment," Wadlow said. "Everyone cares about each other."

How did the hospital and/or community help making it through the COVID-19 pandemic easier?

"The hospital and community showed understanding and compassion during the COVID crisis for everyone involved," Wadlow said.

Did you know?

Madison Medical Center's Cardiac Rehab Department has rehabilitated and graduated 69 patients in the last 2 years.

Like several departments within Madison Medical Center, the Cardiac Rehab Department is made up of only one individual, Randy Wadlow.

