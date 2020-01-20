Jack Flaherty went from elite prospect to merely elite in one season — and really only in one half season. The St. Louis Cardinals right-hander was 8-9 as a rookie in 2018 and then 11-8 this past season, but those totals tell nothing of the story.
For one, Flaherty’s earned run average decreased from a tidy 3.34 to a gaudy 2.75 in 2019, and the second half of the season was off most of the charts for the 24-year-old.
Flaherty’s second-half ERA of 0.91 was the third lowest of all time. A whopping 30.7% of the swings opposing hitters took against Flaherty’s pitches never made contact. And only 15.1% of his pitches were put into play in the second half.
Counting a near no-hitter in an 1-0 loss at San Francisco in the final game before the All-Star break, Flaherty allowed 11 earned runs in 106.1 innings pitched. He had 56 more strikeouts than hits and walks combined. Fourteen of his 16 starts were quality starts and three were seven innings of one hit allowed.
Now, having reached elite, how does he attain the next level, whatever that may be?
“I don’t think it’s about trying to go even higher than what went on,” Flaherty countered. “It’s about trying to stay consistent, as it was in the second half. It’s about trying to take the same approach day in and day out.
“It continues off of that and not try to do anything more,” said Flaherty, who was honored as the St. Louis Baseball Writers’ Man of the Year on Sunday night at the Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel.
Manager Mike Shildt, who had breakfast with Flaherty on Sunday, said, “How he got to those steps was impressive. He got there by being very intentional about his experiences — probably his whole life, but definitely since we’ve known him with the Cardinals’ organization. Every day, Jack just seeks to get better physically, emotionally and mentally. It’s really just about strengthening the habits and core that he’s built.
“He’s obviously a super-talented guy and super-smart guy and he’s also been aware to take advantage of other people’s experiences and allow people to give him information. It’s well-documented that with Gibby (Bob Gibson), Carp (Chris Carpenter) and Waino (Adam Wainwright), he’s sought them out.”
Adding nine-time Gold Glover Yadier Molina to the mix, Flaherty said, “We’re really lucky when we come up as young guys to have a guy like Yadi catching us. To have a guy like Adam Wainwright on the staff. To have a guy like Chris Carpenter coming around.
“At least for myself, to have a guy like Bob Gibson coming around and have conversations with. To have these people around and the fact that they’re so willing and they’re so open to having conversations and wanting to help you and help you get comfortable … those are things that really rub off on you,” Flaherty said.
“Seeing how hard Yadi works, how hard Waino works day in and day out, those are just motivating factors and they really push you to want to be great.”
Specific to Hall of Famer Gibson’s interest in Flaherty, the current Cardinal said, “At first, I didn’t think too much of it. But the more people have brought it up and asked about it and made comments, I started to understand how cool it was and how special it was to have a situation like that — to go pick up the phone and give him a call. It’s crazy.”
In a few words, Flaherty said Gibson’s message had been constant. “Be on the attack consistently,” said Flaherty.
“He would pitch inside, too, no matter what — even if he got close. He doesn’t ever think he ever hit anybody. They hit themselves because they were looking out over the plate,” said Flaherty, laughing.
President of baseball operations John Mozeliak said he saw a correlation between Flaherty’s second half and the sudden death of his friend, Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.
“It literally fell right in line with it,” said Flaherty. “It was right after he passed away that I threw in Seattle the next day and from there it was San Francisco and then it was the All-Star break and it kind of took off.
“You could kind of feel and tell that when something goes on like (his streak), you’ve got somebody else looking out for you, watching over you.”
From a technical standpoint, Mozeliak said Flaherty’s uptick in the second half came from his “strike throwing, his ability to command the strike zone, put away hitters. His pitch efficiency changed drastically.
“Laboring through four innings in the first third of the season was far more challenging than the second half when he understood how to get quicker outs.”
“It was almost surreal,” said Cardinals reliever John Brebbia. “Even being as far away in the bullpen as I am, you watch what he did in the second and you say, ‘No one’s ever been this good. They couldn’t have been because this is as good as it gets.’”
Before he was honored at the writers’ dinner, Flaherty addressed the media in the afternoon. It easily could be said that the Californian is better and more confident than he had been a year ago at this time.
“I don’t really know how to quantify that,” Flaherty said. “It’s just one of those things that you get more comfortable the more experience you get. The more times you do it, the more seasoned you get.”
In the spring of 2019, Flaherty thought he had done enough in 2018 to merit more of a raise than the Cardinals had offered. They renewed him at $562,100, some $7,000 over the minimum. As a player still a year away from arbitration, Flaherty realizes the ball is not yet in his court again.
“I don’t play GM,” said Flaherty. “My job is to go out and play the game. I’m not too worried about it right now.”
But Flaherty does show keen interest in baseball economic issues and wants ultimately to become more involved. “That aspect is really interesting,” said Flaherty. “Everybody wants to complain about this or that but nobody really wants to go and pay attention. You kind of want to be part of all decisions that are made that could affect your career.”
Flaherty isn’t ready to say yet that he will be a Cardinal for life, as it appears Molina and Wainwright will be, “But I will say this,” offered Flaherty. “Being in St. Louis is awesome and seeing Yadi and Waino being lifers and seeing how cool that is.
“I haven’t been here very long. But it’s been awesome. It’s been great. The fans have been great. The city is great. And being part of it is something I’m really enjoying.”
Flaherty certainly hasn’t seemed to let those votes that allowed him to finish fourth in last year’s Cy Young Award balloting go to his head.
“There’s a great quote from a movie that says, ‘If you ain’t first, you’re last,’” said Flaherty, smiling. “So that’s kind of how I see it.”
