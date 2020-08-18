Cardinals affected by virus nearing returns

CHICAGO — After more than two weeks of reviewing test results with a mix of worry, apprehension, and dread, the St. Louis Cardinals entered what they hope is an encouraging phase of their recovery from a coronavirus outbreak — when their affected players begin their returns.
Pitcher Carlos Martinez and Edmundo Sosa were cleared by Major League Baseball to resume activities at Busch Stadium on Monday, and All-Stars Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong are in a group the Cardinals believe is close to receiving the same go-ahead. Martinez and Sosa will spend several days at Busch to regain some fitness after more than two weeks of limited or no activity because of quarantine.
Sosa likely will head to the Cardinals’ alternate training site in Springfield, Mo., for additional work, while the team will meet with Martinez on Thursday to determine if or how he could return to the roster. The shape of the Cardinals’ pitching staff after eight games in five days will influence that decision.
“That’s safe to say,” manager Mike Shildt said Monday at Wrigley Field. “Clearly we’re in a lot of moving parts with our pitching staff and the next three days will provide a lot of opportunities. Guys are being used, clearly. That could impact Carlos. Not that he would be back Thursday. We’ll put him in a situation that is best for the collective group.”
The Cardinals had pitchers Jack Flaherty and Austin Gomber throw Monday at Wrigley during pregame workouts. Gomber was placed on the COVID-19 injured list because of contact tracing, not a positive test. The move allowed the lefty to get a weekend of work at Busch after more than a week of isolation and inactivity. The Cardinals are “eyeing,” Shildt said, Flaherty and Gomber as the starters for games 1 and 2, respectively, on Wednesday.
Flaherty will have nearly four weeks between starts.
A total of 10 Cardinals players tested positive for the coronavirus, and most remained asymptomatic. The few who experienced symptoms had headaches, low-grade fevers and coughs. One player went to an emergency room for treatment and what the team called “clarity” on his symptoms. He was treated and released.
Sosa was one of the nine players who acknowledged his public test and was one of the first to test positive. Martinez has declined to publicly reveal the result of his test or the reason he was placed on the injured list.
To get clearance from Major League Baseball, a player must twice test negative for the virus — in tests taken at least 24 hours apart — and then enter a second phase of testing. The player must be asymptomatic, without a fever for 72 hours, and then go through a cardiac evaluation and a blood test for antibodies. Molina and DeJong have gone through as much as a half dozen tests and are into the second set of hurdles to clear.
“Multiple players who are pending Major League Baseball’s review and have been for a couple of days to get cleared for their activity,” Shildt said. “There are a lot of moving parts. It’s not just the baseball side of it. It’s the medical clearance and what the recommendations are for activity and leading up to getting back to baseball protocols.”
The Cardinals continued their rolling changes to their roster Monday, plucking two pitchers off the team’s traveling depth and shifting players around to maintain fresh arms in the bullpen. Before Game 1 of the doubleheader, the Cardinals added righthander Nabil Crismatt and Jacob Woodford returned to the roster. The Cards designated Woodford as the team’s 29th man for the doubleheader, allowing him to return less than 48 hours after he was optioned.
To make room for Crismatt, the Cardinals optioned righthander Roel Ramirez to the alternate-site camp. Ramirez, who allowed six runs and four consecutive homers in Sunday’s loss to the White Sox, will remain with the team in Chicago on the taxi squad.
That is how the Cardinals’ transactions tilt-a-whirl will spin all week.
Before Game 2, the Cardinals brought righthander Ryan Meisinger off the taxi squad onto the active roster, and to make room for the extra pitcher optioned infielder John Nogowski. It was an effectively a taxi swap because Nogowski remained in Chicago for potential action on Tuesday. The perpetual moving has been done to help the Cardinals navigate through eight games, including three doubleheaders, in five days and avoid leaving the pitching staff threadbare.
Extra bases
• By pitching the second inning of Monday’s Game 2, lefty Ricardo Sanchez became the eighth Cardinals rookie to make his major-league debut in the first three days of their visit to Chicago.
• Dylan Carlson started at three different outfield spots in his first three games in the majors. He’s the first Cardinal to do that since Colby Rasmus did so in 2009, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Carlson started in center and right for Monday’s doubleheader.
• Despite the shifting pitching on the roster, the Cardinals kept rookie Seth Elledge on it after he struck out five of the seven batters he faced Sunday. The team is getting a feel for how quickly he recovers from an extended outing.
