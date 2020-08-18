Cardinals affected by virus nearing returns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — After more than two weeks of reviewing test results with a mix of worry, apprehension, and dread, the St. Louis Cardinals entered what they hope is an encouraging phase of their recovery from a coronavirus outbreak — when their affected players begin their returns.

Pitcher Carlos Martinez and Edmundo Sosa were cleared by Major League Baseball to resume activities at Busch Stadium on Monday, and All-Stars Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong are in a group the Cardinals believe is close to receiving the same go-ahead. Martinez and Sosa will spend several days at Busch to regain some fitness after more than two weeks of limited or no activity because of quarantine.

Sosa likely will head to the Cardinals’ alternate training site in Springfield, Mo., for additional work, while the team will meet with Martinez on Thursday to determine if or how he could return to the roster. The shape of the Cardinals’ pitching staff after eight games in five days will influence that decision.

“That’s safe to say,” manager Mike Shildt said Monday at Wrigley Field. “Clearly we’re in a lot of moving parts with our pitching staff and the next three days will provide a lot of opportunities. Guys are being used, clearly. That could impact Carlos. Not that he would be back Thursday. We’ll put him in a situation that is best for the collective group.”