Cardinals await test results, expect them Monday

MILWAUKEE — As he and the team waited for test results Sunday that would determine whether they headed for Detroit, as scheduled, or faced another wave of uncertainty and isolation, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak attempted to capture the claustrophobia the St. Louis Cardinals feel quarantined in their downtown Milwaukee hotel.

"It's really trying times right now," he told MLB Network Radio on Sunday morning. "Fingers crossed we can get to a point where our curve flattens."

The Cardinals have issued a statement that they won't have complete results Sunday night and are instead expecting them Monday morning. The team had already planned to spend the night in Milwaukee and travel to Detroit later Monday.

What information they get from results will determine their plans.

The Cardinals entered the day braced that as many as four inconclusive results from Saturday could be confirmed positives. The Cardinals have received notice Sunday that they have new positives, and there have been a variety of reports that suggest multiple new positives. ESPN used the term "multiple" in its reporting.