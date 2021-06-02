Cardinals brace for Flaherty's extended absence with oblique injury

LOS ANGELES — Before they can say precisely how many weeks or months Jack Flaherty will miss recovering from a “significant” injury to a muscle in his torso, the St. Louis Cardinals can already calculate the challenge ahead to cover innings, reinforce a rotation, and keep their pitching staff from straining under the weight of yet another absence.
The Cardinals’ opening day starter sustained a tear within his oblique during Monday’s game at Dodger Stadium, and scans taken of the injured area along his ribcage will be reviewed by doctors to determine the severity of the damage, team officials said Tuesday. Flaherty was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and the club is braced for an extended run without their leading righthander.
“It’s going to be awhile for it to heal,” manager Mike Shildt said. “I’m sure a question will be for how long. Wish I had a crystal ball for that. We don’t have that. It’s not a minimal situation. It’s a real strain, tear … It’s significant enough that Jack is going to miss some time.”
The team’s immediate move was to return rookie Johan Oviedo from the taxi squad. He was available in relief Tuesday night, and if he’s not needed before the weekend he’ll likely start Saturday at home against Cincinnati. Adam Wainwright and Kwang Hyun Kim were previously set for the first two games of the series, and righthander John Gant, who started Tuesday’s late game at Dodger Stadium, is set for Sunday, on normal. The Cardinals had hoped to get through the weekend with a six-man rotation to assure an extra day of rest for all starters.
That’s the first domino to fall after Flaherty’s injury.
Stopping others and tumbling into a innings shortage that could capsize a contender has the Cardinals considering alternatives for the rotation. Those include relievers Jake Woodford and Daniel Ponce de Leon, and likely a new look with hungrier eyes at available free agents.
“Just like anything it’s next man up,” general manager Michael Girsch said Tuesday at Dodger Stadium while the team finished up batting practice. “Oviedo is going to get more of a run here than maybe we expected. Whether it’s him or Woodford or Ponce — there are going to be innings out there. Whether that’s as a starter or just innings to pick up that Jack normally picks up. We’re going to need guys to step in and perform. Jack was one of our guys who can go deep. We’ll have a rotation of guys who won’t go as deep as you might like.”
The free agent market is not without experienced starters. Former Cy Young Award-winner Rick Porcello along with Cole Hamels and Homer Bailey are still free agents. Bailey is pitching for Team USA alongside former Cardinals starter Edwin Jackson and Cardinals’ prospect Matthew Liberatore in this weekend’s Olympic qualifying tournament. Liberatore and Zack Thompson — the Cardinals two top pitching prospects, both of whom are at Class AAA — could enter the reinforcement conversation later in the season.
Girsch called the prospects “options in the long term.”
In the coming month the trade market will also begin to develop ahead of the July 30 deadline, and there are expected to be some starting pitchers available. One of those possibilities, Kansas City lefty Danny Duffy, is on the injured list with a flexor strain. The Cardinals’ hope to know more about Miles Mikolas’ recovery from a flexor issue in early July to determine when and how much the righthander can contribute this season.
“We always look for any help we can get for pitching,” Girsch said. “That doesn’t change. Our pitching depth is being challenge. And if we can add to it we definitely will.”
It’s the trickle down from injuries like Flaherty’s that leave the Cardinals’ exposed to an innings deficit, one that has already undermined the effectiveness of the bullpen.
After Monday’s 9-4 loss to the Dodgers, Shildt described how the bullpen had to shoulder more innings than planned to win three of four in Arizona. The bill always comes due. Relievers have had to break from their designed roles to carry more work, and that leaves them unavailable or, at times, ineffective in those spots or the ones they’re supposed to handle.
Ponce de Leon and Woodford are two of four relievers in the bullpen who began spring on a starter’s program. The Cardinals have no intention of relocating Alex Reyes from the closer role to the rotation. Shildt called that “robbing Peter to pay Paul.” Similarly, Genesis Cabrera has been the Cardinals’ most reliable short-assignment lefty, and building up his arm strength on the go, in competition, is not something the Cardinals want to try. It would leave a hole elsewhere.
The Cardinals have been reluctant to employ an “opener” as the Dodgers did Tuesday with a premeditated short starter, but necessity demands creativity.
“We’re exploring all options and we’re pretty good at making baseball decisions with what we have,” Shildt said. “We’ll continue to figure out what that looks like. We’ve started the process of digging. But look at the back end of our bullpen guys to start is not anything where I think our heads need to be at.”
Flaherty first felt a twinge ripple up the left side of his torso while he pitched in the bottom of the fifth inning Monday night. His outing was building momentum as he had just retired eight consecutive Dodgers and struck out five. During his at-bat in the sixth inning against righthander Trevor Bauer, Flaherty reached for a breaking ball, fouled it off, and took a deep intake of air as he winced. Flaherty stepped away from the plate and looked up with a grimace. He would take a called strike three. Flaherty was in the dugout about to leave the game when Dylan Carlson homered for a fleeting lead.
Late that night, after more than an hour of treatment and evaluation, Flaherty spoke to the media, said he was able to sit comfortably, and called it a tightness that “was just something (we) wanted to check out.”
An exam Tuesday morning revealed the strain, and once the team’s medical officials review the scans the team will have a better sense of what can be a lingering injury.
Breathing, let alone pitching, can be uncomfortable with an oblique strain.
Competing, let alone contending, increases in difficulty without pitching, in bulk.
“We’re doing the best we can in the short-term to figure out a solution, like we always do,” Shildt said. “We work the best we can with what we have.”