Cardinals brace for Flaherty's extended absence with oblique injury

Girsch called the prospects “options in the long term.”

In the coming month the trade market will also begin to develop ahead of the July 30 deadline, and there are expected to be some starting pitchers available. One of those possibilities, Kansas City lefty Danny Duffy, is on the injured list with a flexor strain. The Cardinals’ hope to know more about Miles Mikolas’ recovery from a flexor issue in early July to determine when and how much the righthander can contribute this season.

“We always look for any help we can get for pitching,” Girsch said. “That doesn’t change. Our pitching depth is being challenge. And if we can add to it we definitely will.”

It’s the trickle down from injuries like Flaherty’s that leave the Cardinals’ exposed to an innings deficit, one that has already undermined the effectiveness of the bullpen.

After Monday’s 9-4 loss to the Dodgers, Shildt described how the bullpen had to shoulder more innings than planned to win three of four in Arizona. The bill always comes due. Relievers have had to break from their designed roles to carry more work, and that leaves them unavailable or, at times, ineffective in those spots or the ones they’re supposed to handle.